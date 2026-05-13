Aussie Dollar Near 0.7240 as RBA Supports Sentiment

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades around 0.7240 during Wednesday’s Asian session, supported by a hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia stance.

The RBA lifted its cash rate to 4.35% on May 5, its third straight increase this year, aligning with market expectations.

Markets focus on upcoming US PPI data and the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing, with potential implications for the US Dollar and the China-linked Australian Dollar.

Australian Dollar Advances in Asia

The AUD/USD pair is edging higher, trading close to 0.7240 in Wednesday’s Asian session. The Australian Dollar is gaining ground against the US Dollar, underpinned by a hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

On May 5, the RBA raised its policy rate to 4.35%, marking a third consecutive rate hike this year and matching market forecasts. This ongoing tightening phase is lending support to the Australian currency in the near term.

“Our economists expect the RBA to remain on hold in a ‘wait-and-see’ mode; however, further domestic fiscal support could increase the likelihood of additional tightening,” said HSBC economists.

Key Central Bank and Inflation Dynamics

On the US side, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday showed that annual inflation, measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.8% in April from 3.3% in March. The figure exceeded the 3.7% market consensus and was the highest reading since May 2023.

Following the stronger-than-expected CPI report, traders increased the implied probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end to about 30%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Later on Wednesday, attention will turn to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) release. Consensus expectations point to headline PPI rising 4.9% year-on-year in April, versus 4.0% in March, while core PPI is projected at 4.3% year-on-year, compared with 3.8% previously.

Indicator Period Latest Previous Market Expectation US CPI (YoY) April 3.8% 3.3% 3.7% US PPI (YoY, headline) April (expected) 4.9% 4.0% 4.9% US PPI (YoY, core) April (expected) 4.3% 3.8% 4.3% RBA cash rate May 5 decision 4.35% – In line with expectations

Trump-Xi Summit in Focus for AUD Traders

Market participants are also watching geopolitical developments, particularly the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday and Friday. According to Bloomberg, Trump stated on Tuesday that he would emphasize trade negotiations during the summit and play down the time devoted to the Iran war.

Any constructive signals emerging from the discussions between the US and China could be supportive for the Australian Dollar, which is often viewed as a proxy for China-related economic sentiment.

Macro Drivers of the Australian Dollar

Several structural factors play a central role in shaping the Australian Dollar’s performance. One of the most important is the interest rate environment set by the RBA, which influences borrowing costs across the Australian economy and affects the currency’s relative yield appeal.

As a resource-heavy economy, Australia’s currency is also sensitive to commodity prices, particularly Iron Ore, its largest export. Demand for Australian exports and the overall health of its major trading partner, China, feed directly into AUD valuations. Domestic inflation, growth dynamics, and the Trade Balance further contribute to currency moves.

Broader risk sentiment matters as well. In risk-on conditions, when investors are more willing to pursue higher-return assets, the Australian Dollar tends to benefit. Conversely, in risk-off episodes, demand for the AUD can weaken as flows rotate toward perceived safe havens.

RBA Policy Transmission and AUD

The RBA shapes monetary conditions primarily through its policy rate, which affects interbank lending costs and, by extension, rates across the economy. Its mandate is to keep inflation within a 2-3% range, adjusting policy settings as needed.

When Australian interest rates are relatively high compared with those of other major central banks, they tend to support the AUD; relatively low rates typically have the opposite effect. The RBA can also implement quantitative easing or tightening, with easing generally viewed as negative for the currency and tightening as supportive.

China, Iron Ore, and Trade Balance Effects

China’s economic performance has a direct impact on the Australian Dollar, given China’s role as Australia’s biggest trading partner. Stronger Chinese activity typically boosts demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, lifting demand for AUD. Weaker-than-expected Chinese growth can weigh on the currency.

Iron Ore, Australia’s largest export, is another important driver. Rising Iron Ore prices usually correspond with a stronger AUD as global buyers increase demand for Australian exports. Falling prices can have the reverse impact. Movements in Iron Ore often feed through to Australia’s Trade Balance, where a surplus tends to support the currency and a deficit can undermine it.

Overall, the interaction of RBA policy, US inflation dynamics, US-China negotiations, and commodity-linked trade flows is shaping near-term direction for AUD/USD as it trades around 0.7240 in the current Asian session.