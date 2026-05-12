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Home » Forex and Currency News » Pound Slips as Dollar Rises on Iran and UK Political Risk

Pound Slips as Dollar Rises on Iran and UK Political Risk

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • GBP/USD trades near 1.3530 on Tuesday, down 0.59%, as risk aversion favors the US Dollar.
  • US political tensions with Iran and upcoming US CPI data underpin a 0.35% rise in the DXY to around 98.30.
  • UK Labour Party setbacks and calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign add pressure on Sterling ahead of key GDP data.

Geopolitical Tensions Support US Dollar

The British Pound is under pressure as investors seek safety in the US Dollar following renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. GBP/USD is trading around 1.3530 on Tuesday at the time of writing, marking a 0.59% decline on the day.

Market sentiment has deteriorated after fresh geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Citing a CNN report released late Monday, the article notes that US President Donald Trump has become increasingly dissatisfied with Iran’s approach to talks intended to end the conflict, and that some members of his administration are reportedly taking the possibility of resuming major military operations more seriously.

This environment has increased demand for the US Dollar, which is traditionally perceived as a safe-haven asset. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six leading currencies, is up 0.35% at around 98.30.

Data Watch: US CPI and UK GDP in Focus

Traders are also positioning cautiously ahead of several key macroeconomic releases. In the United States, the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) is scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT. Market consensus points to an acceleration in annual headline inflation to 3.7% from 3.3% in March, with core CPI expected at 2.7% compared with 2.6% previously.

An upside surprise in the inflation figures could reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for an extended period, which would likely provide additional support to the US Dollar.

In the United Kingdom, attention is shifting to the preliminary estimate of first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), due on Thursday. Economists anticipate quarterly growth of 0.6%, up from 0.1% previously. Any downside surprise could deepen concerns about the pace of UK economic activity and add to the downward pressure on the Pound.

UK Political Uncertainty Weighs on Sterling

Beyond the global risk backdrop, the Pound is also contending with rising political uncertainty at home. Pressure is mounting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after the Labour Party suffered substantial losses in English local elections as well as in parliamentary contests in Scotland and Wales.

More than 70 Labour Members of Parliament have publicly urged Starmer to resign. According to Reuters, market participants are now concerned that a potential replacement could favor a more expansionary fiscal approach, which may strain the United Kingdom’s public finances and undermine the currency.

Analysts at Commerzbank are cited as expecting that either a disorderly political transition or a shift to looser fiscal rules could further burden the British Pound.

Intraday Performance of the British Pound

The table below shows the percentage change of the British Pound against major counterparts today. According to the data, the British Pound has been strongest versus the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.32%0.60%0.25%0.22%0.46%0.32%0.38%
EUR-0.32%0.27%-0.04%-0.12%0.13%-0.02%0.06%
GBP-0.60%-0.27%-0.34%-0.41%-0.15%-0.29%-0.22%
JPY-0.25%0.04%0.34%-0.08%0.16%0.04%0.09%
CAD-0.22%0.12%0.41%0.08%0.24%0.11%0.16%
AUD-0.46%-0.13%0.15%-0.16%-0.24%-0.12%-0.08%
NZD-0.32%0.02%0.29%-0.04%-0.11%0.12%0.05%
CHF-0.38%-0.06%0.22%-0.09%-0.16%0.08%-0.05%

The heat map reflects percentage moves among the major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, taking the British Pound from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell displays the change for GBP (base)/USD (quote).

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