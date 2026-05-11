Amazon Eyes Swiss Franc Debt Market for AI Investment Drive

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Amazon.com Inc. has arranged its inaugural Swiss franc bond issue, according to a Bloomberg report.

The planned deal is expected to comprise six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 25 years.

The move follows sizable European bond sales by major technology peers to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Amazon Prepares First Swiss Franc Bond Offering

Investing.com — Amazon.com Inc. is set to enter the Swiss franc bond market for the first time as technology companies increasingly turn to new funding channels to support artificial intelligence-related spending, according to a Bloomberg report Monday.

The report said Amazon has selected BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to arrange a multi-part Swiss franc bond transaction. The offering is expected to consist of six separate tranches, with maturities spanning from three years out to 25 years.

Tech Issuers Broaden Funding Sources for AI Infrastructure

The planned Amazon deal comes as large technology firms are raising significant amounts of capital in European bond markets while diversifying away from traditional dollar-denominated issuance. These financings have been tied to investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Alphabet Inc. raised about 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.9 billion) in February, which the article described as the largest amount ever sold by a corporate borrower in that currency. In March, Amazon’s debut euro bond set a similar record in the euro market.

Recent Tech Bond Activity in Europe