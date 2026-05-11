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Home » Stock Market News » Amazon Eyes Swiss Franc Debt Market for AI Investment Drive

Amazon Eyes Swiss Franc Debt Market for AI Investment Drive

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments:

  • Amazon.com Inc. has arranged its inaugural Swiss franc bond issue, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The planned deal is expected to comprise six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 25 years.
  • The move follows sizable European bond sales by major technology peers to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Amazon Prepares First Swiss Franc Bond Offering

Investing.com — Amazon.com Inc. is set to enter the Swiss franc bond market for the first time as technology companies increasingly turn to new funding channels to support artificial intelligence-related spending, according to a Bloomberg report Monday.

The report said Amazon has selected BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to arrange a multi-part Swiss franc bond transaction. The offering is expected to consist of six separate tranches, with maturities spanning from three years out to 25 years.

Tech Issuers Broaden Funding Sources for AI Infrastructure

The planned Amazon deal comes as large technology firms are raising significant amounts of capital in European bond markets while diversifying away from traditional dollar-denominated issuance. These financings have been tied to investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Alphabet Inc. raised about 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.9 billion) in February, which the article described as the largest amount ever sold by a corporate borrower in that currency. In March, Amazon’s debut euro bond set a similar record in the euro market.

Recent Tech Bond Activity in Europe

IssuerCurrencyAmountNoted Distinction
Alphabet Inc.Swiss francAbout 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.9 billion)Largest amount ever by a corporate borrower
Amazon.com Inc.EuroNot specifiedSet record for the euro currency
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