Wells Fargo Revival Gains Momentum as Growth Returns

Key Moments

First-quarter net income increased to $5.3 billion, or $1.60 per share, with total revenue up 6% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

Average assets climbed 13% to $2.17 trillion after the Federal Reserve removed the $1.95 trillion asset cap, with loans up 11% and deposits up 7% year-over-year.

Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy stance with a consensus 12-month price target of $97.53, implying more than 20% upside from recent levels.

Post-Scandal Recovery Translates Into Hard Numbers

After years of reputational damage and regulatory penalties tied to its fake-accounts scandal, Wells Fargo is now demonstrating that its operational reset is feeding into financial performance. With several quarters behind it since the Federal Reserve removed its asset cap, the bank is seeing customers return and key metrics strengthen, prompting analysts to adopt a cautiously constructive view.

For the first quarter, Wells Fargo reported net income of $5.3 billion, or $1.60 per share, up from $4.9 billion and $1.39 per share in the prior-year period. Earnings surpassed analyst expectations. Total revenue expanded 6% year-over-year to $21.4 billion, coming in just shy of consensus forecasts.

Both major earnings drivers contributed. Net interest income – the spread between interest earned on assets and interest paid on liabilities – increased 5%, adding roughly $600 million. Fee-based and other non-interest revenue advanced even more rapidly, rising 8% to $9.4 billion. Each of the bank’s primary business lines, including consumer lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management, posted convincing year-over-year revenue gains.

Asset Cap Removal Unlocks Balance Sheet Expansion

A pivotal turning point for Wells Fargo was the Federal Reserve’s decision to lift the $1.95 trillion asset cap imposed in 2018. The cap had been introduced after regulators determined that employees opened millions of unauthorized accounts in pursuit of aggressive sales goals, revealing serious consumer abuses and compliance breakdowns.

The cap, regarded as an unusually severe measure for a large financial institution, effectively froze the bank’s balance sheet, allowing rivals such as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to seize growth opportunities. The Fed’s removal of the cap last year signaled that regulators viewed Wells Fargo’s remediation efforts as sufficient to restore its status as a normal regulated bank.

New balance-sheet flexibility is already evident in the figures. Average assets in the first quarter rose 13% to $2.17 trillion, up from $1.92 trillion when the cap was still in place a year earlier. Year-over-year loan balances expanded 11%, while deposits grew 7% in the first three months of the year compared with the same period a year ago.

Metric Current Period Prior-Year Period Change Net income $5.3 billion $4.9 billion Higher EPS $1.60 $1.39 Higher Total revenue $21.4 billion Not specified Up 6% year-over-year Average assets $2.17 trillion $1.92 trillion Up 13% Loan growth (YOY) 11% – Increase Deposit growth (YOY) 7% – Increase

Capital Returns Step Up as Confidence Builds

Alongside its operational progress, Wells Fargo is again emphasizing shareholder distributions. The bank repurchased $4 billion of common stock in the first quarter, signaling a renewed focus on buybacks as part of its capital strategy.

The board also authorized another quarterly common dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on June 1. Based on recent trading levels, that payout equates to a dividend yield in the range of 2.2% to 2.3%.

In February, management further underscored confidence in the balance sheet by announcing the full redemption of $3.5 billion in preferred stock. By retiring these higher-cost, fixed-rate securities in favor of relying more heavily on common equity, Wells Fargo is indicating comfort with its capital strength and outlook for the business.

Credit Costs and Margin Compression Cloud the Picture

Despite the clear improvement in growth and profitability, not all trends are moving in Wells Fargo’s favor. While overall credit quality appears to be on an improving trajectory, the bank’s provision for credit losses rose 22% year-over-year in the first quarter to $1.1 billion. It is unclear whether this increase reflects a conservative stance or a precursor to emerging asset-quality challenges.

Net interest margin is another pressure point. The spread the bank earns on its lending portfolio narrowed by 20 basis points to 2.47% in the quarter, compared with 2.67% in the same period a year earlier. As a result, even though total net interest income increased in dollar terms, the bank may need to lean more heavily on non-interest revenue to offset margin compression.

Management has communicated that it anticipates additional net interest margin contraction in the coming months. Nevertheless, it expects net interest income for the full year to grow by about 5%, subject to Federal Reserve policy decisions.

Analyst Views: Moderate Buy With Upside and Reservations

The combination of accelerating growth, improved capital returns, and lingering risk factors has produced a mixed but generally positive analyst response. The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, reflecting 15 Buy recommendations and 10 Hold calls.

The collective 12-month price target stands at $97.53 per share, implying more than 20% upside potential from recent prices. This target would effectively bring the stock back toward levels seen earlier in the year.

Wells Fargo’s shares have been volatile this year, in line with broader banking sector moves. Optimism around potential interest-rate cuts had pushed many financial stocks, including Wells Fargo, higher at the start of the year, with its share price approaching $100 in early January. Subsequent shifts in expectations that rate reductions were becoming less likely, combined with the onset of the war in Iran in March, weighed on sentiment toward the sector. Wells Fargo’s stock has declined about 15% since the beginning of the year.

Reputation Rebuild Reaches a Critical Phase

After spending much of the last decade in repair mode, Wells Fargo is now at a juncture where it is asking the market to recognize it as a fully rehabilitated franchise. The removal of the Fed’s asset cap, the resurgence of loan growth, and rising capital returns suggest that the bank’s turnaround narrative is transitioning from aspiration to execution.

At roughly 12 times trailing earnings and with a dividend yield above 2%, the shares appear to incorporate a degree of caution around remaining uncertainties. For investors willing to tolerate the ongoing credit and margin risks, the risk-reward profile may be acceptable, particularly for those with a longer time horizon.

Positioning Wells Fargo Against Other Opportunities

For investors contemplating a new position, the question is less about whether Wells Fargo has improved – the financials clearly show progress – and more about whether it is the most attractive option among large-cap opportunities.

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