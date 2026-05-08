Pound Under Pressure as UK Elections Shake Investors Outlook

Key Moments

UK local election results show substantial losses for the ruling Labour Party, with some party members already urging Prime Minister Starmer to step down.

ING’s Francesco Pesole highlights that GBP weakness began before early results, amid softer risk sentiment and potential politics-related positioning.

With no political risk premium priced into EUR/GBP before the vote, Pesole sees scope for further upside in the pair as markets assess leadership and borrowing risks.

Market View: Political Tensions Keep GBP on the Back Foot

ING strategist Francesco Pesole states that the British Pound remains exposed as local election results in the United Kingdom indicate significant setbacks for the ruling Labour Party and prompt early calls for Prime Minister Starmer to resign. He points to the potential for the EUR/GBP cross to move higher, given that markets had not previously factored in political risk and may now focus on uncertainties around future UK borrowing under different leadership outcomes.

Local Election Fallout and Leadership Uncertainty

According to Pesole, the election count is delivering “heavy losses” for Labour in council races. He notes that many areas have yet to report results, including the “crucial Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections,” but that political pressure is already emerging.

“The UK’s ruling Labour Party has suffered heavy losses as the results of council elections start to come in. Most areas are yet to declare results, including in the crucial Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections. Some Labour figures are already out this morning calling on Prime Minister Starmer to go.”

Against this backdrop, potential cabinet reactions and internal party dynamics are expected to draw intense market scrutiny.

Investor Focus on Cabinet Signals and Fiscal Outlook

Pesole emphasizes that investors are closely watching for any visible strain within the government.

“Investors will be watching the cabinet closely for signs of pressure or even resignations, as markets weigh up the possibility of an increase in borrowing later this year under different leadership scenarios.”

The prospect of higher borrowing under alternative political leadership is cited as a key factor that could influence sentiment toward UK assets and support relative strength in EUR/GBP.

FX Market Reaction: EUR/GBP Bias Seen to the Upside

Pesole observes that the Pound began to weaken before the early vote indications were known.

“The pound had weakened yesterday before any news about early voting results emerged, largely on the back of softer risk sentiment. Still, some politics-related bearish positioning might have also played a role.”

Despite the political headlines, the immediate move in the EUR/GBP pair has been limited so far.

“EUR/GBP is little changed this morning, but given that no political premium was priced in ahead of these elections, risks remain on the upside for the pair.”

EUR/GBP Snapshot