Canadian Dollar Firms as USD/CAD Rally Pauses Below 1.39

The Canadian Dollar is trading modestly higher against a generally softer US Dollar while USD/CAD remains confined to recent ranges.

Scotiabank estimates spot fair value for USD/CAD at 1.3865, with price action stalling in the low 1.39 area.

Technical signals point to a potential minor double top around 1.3925, with key levels at 1.3855 on the downside and 1.3925 on the upside.

CAD Holds Firm but Gains Constrained

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading slightly stronger against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), according to Scotiabank Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret. Despite the modest improvement, they note that the USD/CAD spot rate is still trading within its recent band.

The strategists highlight that the CAD has recovered from the lows reached last week as markets continue to process PM Carney’s trade-related actions. However, they point out that subdued terms of trade and some widening in short-term US-Canada yield spreads are curbing the scope for additional CAD appreciation at this stage. They estimate spot fair value for USD/CAD at 1.3865 this morning.

Technical Picture: Double Top Risk Near 1.3925

Osborne and Theoret observe that USD/CAD price patterns indicate that the US Dollar’s rebound since the start of the year has stalled in the low 1.39 area. They note that:

“USD/CAD chart patterns reflect a stall in the USD’s new year rebound in the low 1.39 area. Price action turned neutral/bearish last Monday via a ‘harami’ candle and developments suggest a minor double top has formed over the past few sessions at 1.3925.”

Key Levels and Potential Price Targets

The strategists outline clear technical levels that could define the next move for USD/CAD. They state:

“A break under 1.3855 confirms the double top and targets a drop to 1.3780/90. A rebound back through 1.3925 would target gains to 1.3950/00.”