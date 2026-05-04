Qualcomm Rally After Earnings Shifts Market Outlook

Key Moments

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares climbed more than 50% in under a month following its April 29 earnings release, driving its RSI to 87.

Despite a double-digit year-over-year decline in handset revenue, investors focused on strength in other segments and signs of a strategic pivot.

Qualcomm confirmed a “leading hyperscaler” as a data center customer, with custom chip shipments slated to begin in the December quarter.

Shift in Market View After Earnings

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) have rallied sharply since the company reported earnings on Wednesday, April 29, propelling the stock into technically overbought territory.

Over a span of less than a month, the stock advanced more than 50%, pushing its relative strength index to 87, the highest reading since 2021. Under typical technical frameworks, such a reading would be interpreted as a caution signal for investors, yet the current move in Qualcomm appears to be driven by a broader reassessment of the company’s long-term prospects rather than short-term trading dynamics.

Headline Pressure Masks Structural Change

At first glance, the latest quarterly results were far from flawless. Qualcomm surpassed analyst expectations on the headline numbers, but handset revenue – historically one of its primary business engines – fell by a double-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis, underscoring persistent concerns about a maturing smartphone market.

Ordinarily, that kind of weakness would be enough to restrain the share price. Instead, investors appeared to key in on resilience in other business lines and on management’s message that the company is transitioning rather than treading water.

The price action indicates that, after a period of underperformance relative to peers, the market is beginning to embrace this shift. The focus is migrating away from Qualcomm’s legacy profile and toward what its evolving business mix could look like.

Data Center Push Becomes the New Catalyst

A central element of that evolving story is Qualcomm’s move into the data center arena. The company stated that it has signed a “leading hyperscaler” as a customer and plans to commence shipments of its custom data center chips starting in the December quarter.

Gaining a foothold at the hyperscaler level is typically a high barrier to clear, and for Qualcomm, this represents an early but meaningful validation of its custom silicon strategy. The initiative introduces a fresh growth channel at a time when peers have already been expanding beyond smartphones and Qualcomm has been seeking a comparable avenue.

If this effort progresses as envisioned, the potential long-term impact is considerable. The data center space is described as larger, faster growing, and more strategically critical than the smartphone segment, particularly in an environment increasingly shaped by AI. This kind of storyline can underpin an extended re-rating of the stock, even when traditional technical gauges flag overbought conditions.

Technical Overextension with Fundamental Support

From a technical standpoint, an RSI of 87 clearly indicates an overbought condition. However, the surrounding context is important. When investors adopt a new, more optimistic narrative about a business, price momentum and valuation recalibration can keep metrics like RSI elevated for longer than usual.

In Qualcomm’s case, the move appears tied less to short-lived enthusiasm and more to a repricing built around an expanded opportunity set that investors are still digesting. While this does not preclude bouts of profit-taking or heightened volatility in the near term, it helps explain why demand for the shares has persisted at higher levels.

Analysts Lean Into the AI and Data Center Angle

Analyst commentary following the earnings release has largely echoed the market’s focus on Qualcomm’s future trajectory. Updates have emphasized the company’s positioning around AI and its expansion into data centers rather than dwelling on the recent softness in handset revenue.

The win with the unnamed hyperscaler has been singled out as a pivotal development that could significantly broaden Qualcomm’s addressable market. This shift suggests that research analysts are beginning to reframe their view of the company, implying that the period in which Qualcomm frequently disappointed and trailed its peers may be fading.

Among the new expectations, TD Cowen’s price target of $200 underscores the view that the stock still has meaningful upside potential from current levels, reinforcing the notion that the re-rating may not yet be complete.

Key Element Detail Recent price performance More than 50% gain in less than a month Technical indicator RSI reached 87, highest since 2021 Handset revenue trend Declined by double digits year over year New growth driver Custom chips for a “leading hyperscaler” in data centers Data center shipment timing Starting from the December quarter Notable analyst target TD Cowen price target: $200

Balancing Upside Potential and Execution Risk

Despite the optimism, the transformation carries clear risks. Scaling a data center business is a multi-year process, and the competitive landscape is described as intense. The outcome will depend heavily on Qualcomm’s execution, and there is no assurance that the company will achieve the level of success it is aiming for.

Even so, early indicators are viewed as favorable, particularly against a backdrop in which Qualcomm has often underwhelmed investors. For the first time in a while, the near- to medium-term setup appears to be shifting, with the stock’s technically stretched appearance contrasting with what many see as the early stages of a new corporate narrative.

Positioning Qualcomm Within Broader Market Ideas

The question of whether to allocate new capital to Qualcomm now is not straightforward. While the company’s story is improving and the market response has been strong, other opportunities are being highlighted by research services.

According to MarketBeat, its tracking of top-rated research analysts and their preferred stock ideas indicates that five other names are currently being recommended more strongly, and Qualcomm does not appear on that list. The service notes that Qualcomm presently holds a Hold rating among analysts, while “top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.”