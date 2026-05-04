GBP/USD Slips as Safe-Haven Flows Lift Dollar

Key Moments

GBP/USD reversed earlier gains and moved from above 1.3650 to trade below 1.3550.

Reports of missiles hitting a US warship near the Strait of Hormuz boosted demand for the US Dollar and Oil.

Traders turned cautious ahead of key US data releases and multiple Federal Reserve speeches later in the week.

GBP Weakens as Geopolitical Tensions Support the Dollar

The Pound (GBP) surrendered its initial advance against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, extending a pullback from Friday’s highs above 1.3650 to intraday lows below 1.3550. Mounting concerns over a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East weighed on risk appetite and underpinned demand for the safe-haven Greenback.

According to the Iranian Fars news agency, two missiles struck a US warship that had disregarded Iran’s warning and planned to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The report sparked a pronounced shift toward risk aversion, driving both Oil prices and the USD higher.

These developments followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a plan to free vessels stranded in Hormuz, with operations set to begin on Monday. The declaration surprised markets and had already generated a cautious tone given the complexity of the mission and the absence of detailed information.

Tehran responded by cautioning that any move by the US Military into Iranian waters would be treated as a breach of the ceasefire and met with “full strength.”

Macro Calendar: Quiet Start in the UK, Focus on US Data

On the macroeconomic front, the UK data schedule is light on Monday. In the United States, March Factory Orders is the sole notable release, alongside a speech by New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams.

Attention later in the week will shift to the US ADP Employment Change on Wednesday and, more importantly, Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). A series of Fed speakers throughout the week is also expected to provide additional clarity on the hawkish tone from last week’s monetary policy meeting.

Event / Driver Region Market Relevance Missile report near US warship in Strait of Hormuz Middle East / US Boosted safe-haven USD and Oil prices, pressured GBP/USD Trump’s plan to free vessels stranded in Hormuz US / Middle East Increased uncertainty and risk aversion UK data calendar UK Thin calendar limited domestic drivers for GBP US March Factory Orders US Key data point for Monday’s session Speech by New York Fed President John Williams US Watched for policy and rate outlook clues US ADP Employment Change US Labor market signal ahead of NFP US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) US Primary labor data focus for the week Fed speakers US Context on last week’s hawkish policy stance

Understanding Risk Sentiment in Markets

In the realm of financial markets, the terms “risk-on” and “risk-off” describe how willing investors are to hold riskier assets during a given period. In a “risk-on” environment, investors feel optimistic about the outlook and are more inclined to buy higher-risk assets. In a “risk-off” setting, they turn defensive, favoring safer assets that are perceived as more reliable, even if expected returns are lower.

Assets and Currencies in Risk-On and Risk-Off Phases

During “risk-on” phases, stock markets tend to advance, and most commodities – with the exception of Gold – generally move higher, supported by expectations of stronger growth. Currencies from economies heavily reliant on commodity exports often benefit, and Cryptocurrencies also tend to appreciate.

In contrast, “risk-off” conditions usually see increased demand for Bonds, particularly major government issues, as well as Gold. Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and US Dollar typically strengthen in this environment.

FX Performance Across Risk Cycles

Several currencies historically show a tendency to perform better when sentiment is “risk-on.” These include the Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), and smaller foreign exchange pairs like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR). Their underlying economies depend heavily on commodity exports, which often gain value when investors anticipate higher future demand for raw materials amid stronger economic activity.

On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Swiss Franc (CHF) are the major currencies that usually gain in “risk-off” periods. The US Dollar benefits from its role as the world’s reserve currency and from flows into US government debt, which is perceived as secure. The Yen is supported by demand for Japanese government bonds, a large share of which is held domestically, making them less prone to heavy selling even during crises. The Swiss Franc attracts investors due to strict Swiss banking regulations that are seen as offering enhanced capital protection.