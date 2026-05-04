Amazon Launches Broader Access to Its Supply Chain Network

Key Moments

Amazon.com introduced “Amazon Supply Chain Services” to external businesses.

The program opens Amazon’s logistics infrastructure to companies of varying sizes and sectors.

Firms can use Amazon’s network to move, store, and deliver items ranging from raw materials to finished goods.

Amazon Extends Logistics Capabilities to Third Parties

Amazon.com announced on Monday that it is introducing a new offering called “Amazon Supply Chain Services,” which will allow other businesses to tap into its logistics network.

According to the company, organizations across different industries and of any scale will be able to use Amazon’s infrastructure to transport, warehouse, and ship a broad array of items, from raw inputs to completed products.

Service Scope and Functionality

Under the “Amazon Supply Chain Services” umbrella, external businesses can integrate with Amazon’s existing supply-chain capabilities. The company stated that this access includes support for moving goods through the logistics network, storing inventory, and delivering products to end destinations.