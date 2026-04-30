China Restocking Lifts Copper Prices Amid Tight Supply

Key Moments

Copper has been trading close to recent highs, with demand supported by pre-holiday restocking in China ahead of Labour Day.

Renewed buying interest following a recent pullback has offered near-term price support despite macro and geopolitical uncertainty.

Stricter Chinese invoicing rules and war-related supply constraints, including sulphur availability, are influencing the short-term copper market balance.

China-Driven Demand Supports Copper

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note that copper is trading near its recent peak levels, with the market buoyed by increased restocking activity in China ahead of the Labour Day holiday. This pre-holiday buying is helping to counteract broader macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that continue to weigh on sentiment.

According to the analysts, copper has remained resilient in the face of these uncertainties, with Chinese restocking providing a key source of demand that is stabilizing prices in the near term.

Key Market Drivers and Risks

Factor Impact on Copper Market Pre-holiday restocking in China Supports copper prices near recent highs Macro and geopolitical uncertainty Offsets some of the positive demand impulse Stricter Chinese invoicing enforcement May weigh on spot market activity and slow inventory draws War-related supply disruptions (e.g., sulphur) Maintain supply-side risks and underpin the market

Analysts’ Commentary

The analysts highlight that recent price dynamics have been closely tied to developments in China and evolving supply risks:

“Copper held near recent highs, supported by pre-holiday restocking in China, which is offsetting macro and geopolitical uncertainty.”

“Buying ahead of the Labour Day holiday has provided near-term support following the recent pullback.”

“In China, stricter enforcement around invoicing may weigh on spot activity and slow inventory draws.”

“Supply-side risks linked to war-related disruptions, especially constraints on inputs such as sulphur, continue to underpin the market.”

This combination of firm Chinese demand ahead of the holiday period and ongoing supply-side uncertainties is shaping the near-term balance in the copper market, according to the ING analysis.