Visa Rises on Earnings Beat and Improved Forecast

Key Moments

Visa shares rose 5% in premarket trading after the company reported second-quarter profit above expectations and lifted its full-year earnings forecast.

Cross-border payment volume increased 12% on a constant-dollar basis in the second quarter, compared with 13% in the same period a year earlier.

Visa’s board approved a new $20 billion multi-year share repurchase program as the company invests in both organic growth and acquisitions.

Strong Quarter Lifts Shares and Guidance

Visa shares climbed 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the payments-processing giant reported second-quarter profit that exceeded analyst estimates and increased its full-year earnings outlook, supported by continued strength in consumer spending.

Payments volume expanded as consumers maintained spending during the quarter, despite broader macroeconomic worries linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Middle East Impact and Offsetting Tailwinds

On the post-earnings call, CEO Ryan McInerney said Visa was keeping a close watch on developments in the Middle East. The company indicated that several dynamics would help counteract any softness in cross-border travel, including stronger demand for travel to the United States related to the FIFA World Cup and an uptick in commercial travel activity.

These same trends are also contributing to growth in Visa’s marketing services business.

Cross-Border Trends Under the Microscope

Given Visa’s scale, cross-border payment flows are often seen as a timely indicator of international trade and travel, and are therefore closely followed by analysts and economists. In the second quarter, Visa’s cross-border volume increased 12% on a constant-dollar basis, compared with 13% in the prior-year period.

“There’s a lot to be impressed by in Visa’s print, particularly in the context of investor concerns going in that cross-border growth would dramatically slow in April,” J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Metric Second Quarter Year-Ago Period Cross-border volume growth (constant-dollar) 12% 13%

Stock Performance and Peer Moves

Visa shares have fallen about 12% so far in 2026, trailing the broader S&P 500 index, but still doing better than American Express. Shares of rival Mastercard also advanced, rising 2.4% in premarket trading.

“Visa posted its strongest growth profile in years supported by multiple self-reinforcing levers while doing well to articulate upside potential from agentic commerce and stablecoins,” TD Cowen analysts said in a note.

Strategic Focus on AI, Agentic Commerce, and Capital Returns

McInerney said that artificial intelligence and agentic commerce will broaden Visa’s addressable market and support its long-term expansion.

The company’s board authorized a new $20 billion multi-year share repurchase program. Visa is directing capital toward organic initiatives and acquisitions, while also returning funds to shareholders.

Finance chief Chris Suh said in an interview with Reuters that the buyback underscores the company’s “ability to have a balanced capital allocation strategy where we return excess free cash flow to clients.”

Visa also raised its forecast for annual net revenue growth.

“Second quarter 2026 results will remind the market that Visa is a global fintech juggernaut with many ways to drive revenue ahead of volume and transaction growth,” William Blair analysts said in a note.