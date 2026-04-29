Phillips 66 Posts Surprise Profit on Refining Gains

Key Moments

Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter ended March 31, beating expectations for a $0.40 per-share loss.

Refining segment results improved sharply, with realized refining margins rising to $10.11 per barrel and the unit shifting to a $208 million adjusted profit from a $937 million loss.

Crude capacity utilization increased to 95% from 80%, while turnaround expenses declined to $178 million from $270 million.

Refining Margins Drive Earnings Surprise

Phillips 66 posted an unexpectedly positive adjusted profit for the first quarter, supported by stronger refining margins and higher utilization across its refining system. These factors helped offset the impact of volatile commodity prices on the company’s financial results.

Refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast have been enjoying some of their most favorable margins in years, as disruptions to oil flows from the Middle East following the Iran war have boosted demand for U.S. fuel exports. Against this backdrop, benchmark U.S. refining margins, tracked by the 3-2-1 crack spread, rose about 73% on average in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

Within this environment, Phillips 66’s realized refining margin increased to $10.11 per barrel in the first quarter, up from $6.81 per barrel a year earlier. The refining segment moved from an adjusted loss of $937 million in the prior-year period to an adjusted profit of $208 million.

Shares of Phillips 66 were up 1.7% in premarket trading following the release of the results.

Hedging Losses Partially Offset Operational Gains

The quarter was also marked by a sharp increase in commodity prices, which negatively affected the value of Phillips 66’s hedging positions. While underlying operations benefited from stronger refining conditions, the company’s hedges moved against it as prices climbed.

Phillips 66 recorded $839 million in related losses as rising commodity prices eroded the value of those hedging positions, partially offsetting the positive contribution from core operations.

Operational Performance and Capacity Utilization

The company reported notable improvements in operational efficiency. Crude capacity utilization increased to 95% in the first quarter, compared with 80% a year earlier, indicating stronger throughput and more consistent operations across its refining assets.

Turnaround expenses also declined meaningfully, falling to $178 million from $270 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower turnaround spending contributed to improved segment performance and higher overall utilization.

Metric Current Quarter Year-Ago Quarter Realized refining margin (per barrel) $10.11 $6.81 Refining segment adjusted result $208 million profit $937 million loss Crude capacity utilization 95% 80% Turnaround expenses $178 million $270 million

Midstream and Export Capacity Enhancements

Phillips 66 continued to build out its midstream and export capabilities. The company increased NGL fractionation capacity at its Sweeny complex in Texas by 23%, enhancing its ability to process natural gas liquids. It also expanded capacity at its Freeport LPG export dock by 15% following the completion of debottlenecking work in 2025.

These expansions reflect the refiner’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its midstream and export infrastructure in support of its broader refining and marketing operations.

Quarterly Earnings Versus Expectations

For the three months ended March 31, the Houston, Texas-based company reported an adjusted profit of $0.49 per share. Analysts, based on data compiled by LSEG, had on average expected an adjusted loss of $0.40 per share, making the result a significant positive surprise relative to market forecasts.