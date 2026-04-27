Shell to Acquire ARC Resources in $16.4B Deal

Key Moments

Shell agreed to acquire Canadian energy company ARC Resources in a transaction valued at $16.4 billion.

The deal value of $16.4 billion includes ARC Resources’ debt.

Shell disclosed the agreement on Monday, according to an April 27 report.

Transaction Overview

April 27 (Reuters) – Shell announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to purchase Canadian energy producer ARC Resources in a transaction valued at $16.4 billion, with the figure including assumed debt obligations.

Deal Structure