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Home » Stock Market News » Shell to Acquire ARC Resources in $16.4B Deal

Shell to Acquire ARC Resources in $16.4B Deal

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Shell agreed to acquire Canadian energy company ARC Resources in a transaction valued at $16.4 billion.
  • The deal value of $16.4 billion includes ARC Resources’ debt.
  • Shell disclosed the agreement on Monday, according to an April 27 report.

Transaction Overview

April 27 (Reuters) – Shell announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to purchase Canadian energy producer ARC Resources in a transaction valued at $16.4 billion, with the figure including assumed debt obligations.

Deal Structure

BuyerTargetTransaction ValueIncludes Debt
ShellARC Resources$16.4 billionYes
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