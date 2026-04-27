Northland Cuts AMD Rating on Margin, AI Headwinds

Key Moments

Northland Capital Markets shifted Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Market Perform and assigned a $260 price target after more than 11 years of bullish coverage.

The firm argued that 2027 consensus expectations are overly optimistic and that AMD’s gross margin expansion is structurally constrained in the mid-50% non-GAAP range.

Northland warned that AI infrastructure spending is expected to decline in 2027 due to hyperscaler capital expenditure limits and stricter financial discipline at AI-focused firms.

Northland Ends Decade-Long Outperform Stance on AMD

Investing.com — Northland Capital Markets has lowered its rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Market Perform, ending more than a decade of bullish coverage. The firm set a price target of $260 and cautioned that current Street projections for 2027 are set too high.

Northland’s coverage of AMD dates back 11 years, when it began recommending the stock with an Outperform rating. At that time, AMD was making progress against Intel, and the call was not widely shared across Wall Street.

Shifting Competitive Dynamics in CPUs and AI

According to Northland, the competitive backdrop has changed. The firm asserted that Intel has narrowed the performance and competitive gap with AMD, while Nvidia has strengthened its position in AI infrastructure through its collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM).

“While AMD is a phenomenal company, the CY27 consensus is likely too high,” Northland wrote.

Northland anticipates that AMD will exceed expectations and raise guidance when it reports results next week, but the firm also warned that the upcoming numbers will “likely not be as robust as Intel’s.”

Margin Constraints and Pricing Pressure

A key factor behind Northland Capital’s more cautious outlook is its view that AMD’s gross margin expansion is structurally limited. The firm pointed out that AMD’s non-GAAP gross margins are currently in the mid-50% range, and it does not see substantial room for further expansion.

As Intel becomes more competitive, Northland expects AMD’s pricing premium relative to Intel to compress, which could weigh on profitability.

Metric / View Northland Comment Rating on AMD Downgraded to Market Perform Price Target $260 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Currently in the mid-50% range, seen as structurally limited 2027 Consensus Estimates Viewed as too aggressive

TSMC Exposure and Nvidia’s Supply Advantage

Northland also highlighted AMD’s reliance on TSMC as a potential weak spot. The firm noted that Nvidia, as TSMC’s largest customer, is likely to benefit from preferential access to manufacturing capacity and can leverage the supply chain “as a competitive weapon.”

AI Infrastructure Outlook for 2027

Looking further ahead, Northland Capital projects that AI infrastructure spending will decline in 2027. The firm cited constraints on capital expenditures at hyperscalers and increased financial discipline among AI companies as they transition toward usage-based pricing models.