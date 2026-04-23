Blackstone Positions Credit Funds for Shifting Rate

Key Moments

Blackstone reported higher earnings while addressing investor concerns about conditions in private debt markets.

Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman said the firm sees a move toward lower base rates after the impact of the Iran war is absorbed.

Schwarzman emphasized that Blackstone funds were structured for credit cycles, highlighting low leverage, strong income, and reserves for potential losses.

Management Commentary on Rates and Defaults

Blackstone, described as the world’s largest alternative asset manager, said it developed its investment vehicles with shifts in credit conditions as a central consideration. The comments came during a conference call with analysts in New York, where the firm also reported an increase in earnings alongside ongoing market scrutiny of private debt strategies.

On the call, Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman outlined his view of the interest-rate backdrop and default environment. “We believe we are moving toward a period of lower base rates once we work through the impact of the Iran war,” he told analysts.

Addressing credit quality, Schwarzman reiterated the firm’s expectation that default rates are set to climb from unusually subdued levels. “We also expect defaults to move higher from historic lows, as we stated previously,” he added.

Fund Design and Risk Management Approach

Schwarzman stressed that Blackstone’s products were intentionally structured to navigate these types of market transitions. He pointed to the firm’s approach to leverage, income generation, and preparation for adverse outcomes as key elements of its fund architecture.

“But we’ve designed our funds with these cycles in mind, with low fund leverage, high current income generation and the equivalent of meaningful reserves for future potential losses, and remain highly confident in our ability to continue to achieve a premium return to liquid markets over time.”

Summary of Blackstone’s Positioning