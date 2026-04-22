Silver Fails to Rebound as Dollar, Tensions Pressure

Key Moments

Silver trades around $77.75, holding below the former support zone at $78.50 after a two-day reversal.

Renewed strength in the US Dollar, supported by upbeat US Retail Sales and testimony from Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh, limits upside in XAG/USD.

XAG/USD has broken below an ascending channel drawn from late March lows, with technical indicators signaling growing bearish momentum.

Market Overview

Silver (XAG/USD) is edging higher on Wednesday but remains confined to the lower end of Tuesday’s trading range. The metal is consolidating beneath $78.00, with attempts to advance repeatedly failing near the former support band at $78.50, which is now acting as resistance.

Precious metals are trading close to recent troughs as investors adopt a cautious, wait-and-see approach. The backdrop in the Middle East is deteriorating, even after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire on Tuesday. The United States continues to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports, which Iranian authorities regard as a breach of the ceasefire. Reports of attacks by Iranian forces on vessels attempting to transit the waterway are adding further strain to an already fragile peace process.

US Dollar Support from Data and Policy Signals

In the United States, stronger-than-expected Retail Sales data released on Tuesday, combined with testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh, have reinforced support for the US Dollar. The former Fed governor addressed accusations of being a puppet of the White House and emphasized the critical role of central bank independence in setting monetary policy. The US Dollar responded positively to the testimony, adding pressure on Dollar-denominated assets such as Silver.

Technical Setup for XAG/USD

XAG/USD is quoted near $77.75, with selling pressure intensifying after the pair dropped below the lower boundary of an ascending channel that originated from late March lows. Price action on the 4-hour chart aligns with a bearish bias, as key momentum gauges tilt in favor of sellers.

Level / Indicator Value / Description Current price (XAG/USD) $77.75 Former support now resistance $78.50 (April 19 low area) Next resistance zone Reverse trendline at $80.65 and April 20 high near $80.60 Key support (near-term) Tuesday’s lows around $75.40 Subsequent support Mid-April lows around $72.60 Psychological support $70.00

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour timeframe remains capped below the 50 mark, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stays in negative territory. Both indicators point to a market where sellers are increasingly in control.

Key Levels to Watch

On the upside, bulls are struggling to clear the April 19 low region around $78.50, which is currently acting as the first significant hurdle. Above that, a cluster of resistance is seen at the reverse trendline near $80.65 and the April 20 high close to $80.60, an area likely to present a formidable barrier if a recovery extends.

On the downside, bears would need to push XAG/USD below Tuesday’s troughs near $75.40 to shift focus toward the mid-April floor around $72.60. A break under that zone would expose the $70.00 psychological level.

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal that has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it attracts less attention than Gold, market participants may turn to Silver to diversify portfolios, tap its intrinsic value, or potentially hedge during periods of elevated inflation. Access to Silver exposure can be obtained through physical holdings such as coins and bars, or via instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that track Silver prices in global markets.

Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver’s price is influenced by a broad set of factors. Episodes of geopolitical stress or concerns about a deep economic downturn can lift Silver due to its safe-haven characteristics, although typically to a lesser degree than Gold. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to benefit when interest rates decline. Movements in the US Dollar (USD) are also critical, as Silver is quoted in dollars (XAG/USD): a strong Dollar often restrains Silver, whereas a weaker Dollar can push prices higher.

Beyond macro and currency dynamics, investment demand, mining output – with Silver being more abundant than Gold – and recycling flows can all sway prices.

Industrial Demand and the Role of Gold

Industrial usage is a major component of Silver demand. The metal is heavily used in electronics and solar energy applications, supported by its very high electrical conductivity, which surpasses that of Copper and Gold. A rise in industrial demand can lift prices, while a slowdown can exert downward pressure. Economic developments in the United States, China, and India are particularly relevant. The US and China feature large industrial bases that consume Silver in various processes, while in India, demand for jewelry plays a significant role in shaping Silver pricing.

Silver prices also tend to move in tandem with Gold. When Gold advances, Silver often follows given their similar status as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio – which indicates how many ounces of Silver are required to match the value of one ounce of Gold – is sometimes used to assess the relative valuation of the two metals. A high ratio may be interpreted by some investors as Silver being undervalued or Gold being overvalued, while a low ratio can suggest the opposite.