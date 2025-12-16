Sterling Advances as U.K. PMI Strengthens and Price Pressures Firm

Key Moments

The U.K. composite PMI rose to 52.1 in December from 51.2 in November, beating expectations of 51.6 and remaining above the 50 expansion threshold.

Input costs increased at their fastest pace since May, while prices charged hit their highest level since August, pointing to renewed pricing power.

GBP/USD climbed to an intraday high of 1.3415 from around 1.3398, while EUR/GBP slipped toward 0.8760 from roughly 0.8770 after the data.

U.K. PMI Data Underscore Resilient Momentum

Sterling extended recent gains after December survey data showed a firmer tone in U.K. economic activity. Importantly, the data suggest domestic momentum has held up despite tighter financial conditions.

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in December from 51.2 in November. As a result, it surpassed the consensus forecast of 51.6.

Moreover, the reading stayed comfortably above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction. This signaled continued private-sector growth toward year-end.

At the same time, signs of rising costs and prices added significance to the stronger headline figure. Consequently, the data complicated the near-term policy outlook.

Reacceleration in Costs and Prices

Survey details reinforced the positive signal from the headline index. Specifically, companies reported that input prices rose at their fastest pace since May.

Meanwhile, prices charged to customers climbed to their highest level since August. This indicates firms were increasingly able to pass higher costs on to buyers.

For foreign exchange markets, this mix of firmer growth and elevated price pressures typically supports the pound. In turn, it can limit expectations for rapid or aggressive policy easing.

Overall, the PMI data suggest inflation pressures are easing only gradually. Even so, economic activity continues to expand at a steady pace.

Indicator Period Latest Reading Previous Expectation Composite PMI December 52.1 51.2 51.6

Currency Market Reaction

Following the release, sterling strengthened against both the U.S. dollar and the euro. GBP/USD rose to an intraday high of 1.3415 from around 1.3398 beforehand.

At the same time, the euro slipped to a session low near 0.8760 pounds. Previously, it had traded closer to 0.8770.

These moves reflected a more constructive market view of the U.K. economy relative to the euro area. As a result, investors reassessed near-term downside risks to U.K. assets.

Implications for Policy Expectations and Sterling

Market participants interpreted the stronger PMI reading as evidence of resilient demand conditions. Additionally, the rebound in pricing components suggested inflation pressures remain persistent.

For sterling, this combination tends to attract incremental interest. Consequently, traders have begun reassessing expectations for the timing and scale of future rate cuts.

Compared with regions showing weaker growth signals, the U.K. backdrop appears more supportive. Therefore, the perceived need for swift policy easing remains limited.

Outlook and Key Risks

Attention now turns to whether the recent improvement in activity can be sustained. In particular, investors will watch for confirmation from upcoming data releases.

The prevailing view is that moderate growth alongside lingering price pressures should keep sterling supported. This is especially true if data continue to signal stabilization.

However, risks remain. If future releases show December’s strength was temporary, expectations for faster policy easing could re-emerge.

In that case, the pound could become more vulnerable to a reversal of recent gains.