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Home » Stock Market News » Philip Morris Beats Q1, Narrows Full-Year Outlook

Philip Morris Beats Q1, Narrows Full-Year Outlook

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Philip Morris International reduced its full-year adjusted EPS range to $8.36-$8.51, citing regulatory and competitive pressures around Zyn nicotine pouches.
  • First-quarter revenue reached $10.15 billion and adjusted EPS came in at $1.96, both surpassing analyst estimates.
  • Smoke-free product revenue grew 12.4% in the quarter, while Zyn shipment volumes in the U.S. declined 23.5%.

Forecast Adjusted Amid Regulatory and Competitive Pressures

Philip Morris International (PM.N) trimmed its full-year profit guidance as it contends with regulatory uncertainty surrounding its Zyn nicotine pouches and intensifying competition in the tobacco and nicotine market.

The company now projects full-year adjusted earnings per share between $8.36 and $8.51, compared with its previous outlook of $8.38 to $8.53. The new range still implies a midpoint that is 4 cents above analysts’ expectations, based on data compiled by LSEG.

In setting the outlook, Philip Morris noted that it has incorporated a modest expected impact from the conflict in the Middle East, while stating that it does not anticipate a prolonged effect on its business.

Market Reaction and Strategic Context

Despite the lowered annual profit forecast, Philip Morris shares rose nearly 3% in premarket trading after the release of first-quarter results, as both sales and earnings exceeded market expectations.

The company, which markets Marlboro outside the United States, has been accelerating its move away from traditional cigarettes. However, this strategy has been challenged by competing offerings such as British American Tobacco’s Velo and by regulatory delays affecting new versions of Zyn.

Regulatory Headwinds for Nicotine Pouches

Popular nicotine pouch products remain uncleared for sale in the United States, even under a fast-track review program by the Food and Drug Administration. According to a Reuters report earlier in the month, agency scientists have been cautious about granting authorization due to perceived risks for new users, including children.

These regulatory uncertainties have weighed on the outlook for Zyn, contributing to the company’s more conservative profit guidance.

First-Quarter Performance

Philip Morris delivered first-quarter revenue of $10.15 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $9.91 billion. Adjusted profit for the quarter was $1.96 per share, above the consensus forecast of $1.83 per share.

MetricReportedAnalyst Expectation
Q1 Revenue$10.15 billion$9.91 billion
Q1 Adjusted EPS$1.96$1.83
Full-year Adjusted EPS Guidance (Current)$8.36 – $8.51
Full-year Adjusted EPS Guidance (Previous)$8.38 – $8.53

Performance of Smoke-Free Products and Zyn

Revenue from smoke-free products increased 12.4% in the quarter, a slower pace than the 15% growth recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Within this category, Zyn showed particular weakness in the United States. Shipment volumes of Zyn in the U.S. declined 23.5%, highlighting the combined impact of regulatory friction and competitive dynamics on this key product line.

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