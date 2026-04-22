Euro Falls vs GBP as Hot UK Inflation Lifts BoE Risks

Key Moments

EUR/GBP traded lower for a second session, holding beneath the 0.8700 level as the Pound outperformed.

UK CPI rose 3.3% year-on-year in March, with monthly inflation at 0.7%, exceeding market expectations.

Attention in the Eurozone turned to scheduled ECB comments, including remarks by President Christine Lagarde.

EUR/GBP Under Pressure After UK Data Surprise

The Euro (EUR) continued to lose ground against the British Pound (GBP) for a second straight session on Wednesday, with EUR/GBP trading near the intraday lows and remaining below the 0.8700 handle. The cross came under renewed pressure after stronger UK inflation figures shifted focus back toward the prospect of tighter Bank of England (BoE) policy.

Fresh numbers from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased at a 3.3% year-on-year rate in March. This followed two consecutive months of 3% annual inflation and underscored what the report described as the inflationary impact of the Middle East war. On a monthly basis, CPI advanced 0.7%, its highest pace in nearly a year, beating expectations for a 0.6% rise and accelerating from a 0.4% gain in February.

Broad-Based Price Pressures: CPI, PPI and Retail Prices

Price pressures extended beyond headline consumer inflation. Producer and retail price measures also exceeded forecasts, reinforcing the perception of a more persistent inflation backdrop in the UK.

Indicator Period / Reference Actual Consensus Previous Source Consumer Price Index (YoY) March – released Wed Apr 22, 2026 06:00 3.3% 3.3% 3% Office for National Statistics Consumer Price Index (MoM) March 0.7% 0.6% 0.4% Office for National Statistics Producer Price Index – Input (YoY) n.s.a March – released Wed Apr 22, 2026 06:00 5.4% – 0.5% Office for National Statistics Producer Price Index – Input (MoM) March 4.4% – – Office for National Statistics Retail Prices (MoM) March 0.8% 0.7% – Office for National Statistics Retail Prices (YoY) Last 12 months 4.1% 3.9% – Office for National Statistics

According to the release, the Input Producer Prices Index jumped 4.4% in March and 5.4% on a year-on-year basis. Retail prices climbed 0.8% from February and 4.1% over the past 12 months, both outcomes above market expectations of 0.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

Implications for the Bank of England

The BoE is scheduled to meet on April 30 and is, according to the article, widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Nonetheless, the stronger inflation data and perceived upside risks to prices are likely to give more hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Committee additional justification to argue for potential policy tightening at a later stage.

In the broader policy context, the article noted that the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining inflation, as measured by headline CPI, at around 2%. The monthly CPI release is therefore closely followed by market participants. A higher inflation reading is typically associated with expectations of quicker interest rate increases or a reduction in bond purchases, which can tighten the supply of GBP. A lower rate of price growth, by contrast, tends to be linked to looser policy and can weigh on the currency.

ECB Communication in Focus for the Euro

On the Eurozone side, market attention on Wednesday centered on a series of scheduled European Central Bank (ECB) appearances, including remarks from President Christine Lagarde later in the day. The ECB was also expected to keep its monetary stance unchanged at its April meeting and to continue emphasizing the need to await additional economic data before shifting its policy framework.

Details on Key UK Inflation Indicators

The article provided further background on the main UK inflation gauges followed by traders.

Consumer Price Index (YoY) – United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is described as a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is identified as the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The year-on-year reading compares prices in the reference month with those a year earlier. In market terms, a higher reading is generally characterized as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a lower reading is seen as bearish.

Release Time Frequency Actual Consensus Previous Source Consumer Price Index (YoY) Wed Apr 22, 2026 06:00 Monthly 3.3% 3.3% 3% Office for National Statistics

The article also noted that an increase in inflation can imply a quicker and sooner rise in interest rates or a reduction of bond-buying by the BoE, which would constrain the supply of pounds. Conversely, a decline in the pace of price increases suggests a looser policy stance. A higher-than-expected result tends to be characterized as GBP bullish.

Producer Price Index – Input (YoY) n.s.a – United Kingdom

The Producer Price Index Input, published monthly by National Statistics, is described as a measure of the rate of inflation experienced by UK manufacturers when purchasing goods and services. It captures changes in the average price of a fixed basket of inputs bought by UK manufacturers. According to the article, a high reading is viewed as positive, or bullish, for GBP, while a low reading is regarded as negative, or bearish.