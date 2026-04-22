Alphabet Shares Rise as Google Cloud Expands AI Chips

Key Moments

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock gained 1.7% after Google Cloud unveiled its eighth-generation TPUs and new AI offerings at Cloud Next ’26.

Google Cloud launched a $750 million fund to back its 120,000-member partner ecosystem in building and deploying agentic AI solutions.

Internally, Google stated that 75% of all new company code is now AI-generated and engineer-approved, compared with 50% last fall.

Market Reaction to Google Cloud Announcements

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares advanced 1.7% on Wednesday after the company detailed new artificial intelligence infrastructure, models, and ecosystem initiatives at its Cloud Next ’26 event.

New TPU 8 Series Targets Training and Inference

Google Cloud introduced its eighth-generation Tensor Processing Units, splitting the lineup into two specialized chips tailored for different AI workloads.

Chip Primary Use Scale / Configuration Key Performance Detail TPU 8t Training Up to 9,600 chips in a single superpod Two petabytes of shared memory and three times the processing power of the prior generation TPU 8i Inference 1,152 TPUs in a single pod Three times more on-chip SRAM, aimed at low-latency, high-throughput AI agents

TPU 8t is positioned for large-scale training environments, scaling to 9,600 chips with two petabytes of shared memory in one superpod and delivering three times the processing power of the previous generation. TPU 8i is aimed at inference workloads, linking 1,152 TPUs in a single pod with three times the on-chip SRAM to support AI agents that require low latency and high throughput.

$750 Million Partner Fund for Agentic AI

Alongside the hardware launch, Google Cloud rolled out a $750 million fund dedicated to its partner ecosystem, which it stated includes 120,000 members. The initiative is intended to accelerate the development and deployment of agentic AI solutions.

According to the company, the fund will support activities such as AI value assessments, prototyping, agent creation, and upskilling programs for consulting firms, systems integrators, and software partners.

Rising AI Usage Metrics Across Google Cloud

Google Cloud reported rising utilization of its AI models. The company stated that customers using its models via direct API now process more than 16 billion tokens per minute, compared with 10 billion in the previous quarter.

The company also indicated that nearly 75% of Google Cloud customers are using its AI products. Over the past 12 months, 330 customers each processed more than a trillion tokens.

Expanded Collaboration with Thinking Machines Lab

Google Cloud announced an expanded agreement with Thinking Machines Lab. Under this arrangement, Thinking Machines will use A4X Max virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GB300 GPUs.

The company noted that in early testing, Thinking Machines observed training and serving speeds that were two times faster on A4X Max VMs compared with previous-generation GPUs.

Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and User Growth

Google Cloud introduced the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, described as a solution to help organizations build, scale, and govern AI agents.

The company reported that Gemini Enterprise recorded a 40% quarter-over-quarter increase in paid monthly active users in the first quarter.

AI-Generated Code Now Dominant Inside Google

Internally, Google highlighted that AI tools are now central to its software development workflows. The company stated that 75% of all new code at Google is currently AI-generated and approved by engineers, compared with 50% last fall.