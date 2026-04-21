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Home » Forex and Currency News » Sterling-Yen Holds Range as UK Labour Data Mixes Signals

Sterling-Yen Holds Range as UK Labour Data Mixes Signals

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • GBP/JPY trades just below 215.00, effectively flat on the day after failing to build on a rebound from the 214.20-214.15 area.
  • UK ILO Unemployment Rate falls to 4.9% in the three months to February from 5.2%, while wage growth moderates over December 2025 to February 2026.
  • Expectations for at least one 25-bps Bank of England hike by end-2026 and a soft Japanese Yen support GBP/JPY, though intervention risks cap upside.

Range-Bound Trading in Early European Session

The GBP/JPY cross remains confined to a tight trading range in early European dealings on Tuesday, struggling to extend the prior session’s recovery from the 214.20-214.15 zone. The pair shows little reaction to fresh UK labor market figures and is currently hovering just below the 215.00 psychological barrier, leaving it essentially unchanged on the day.

UK Labor Market: Lower Jobless Rate, Softer Wage Growth

Fresh data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.9% in the three months to February, down from 5.2% previously. Alongside the improvement in the headline jobless rate, earnings metrics point to easing wage pressures.

Average Earnings including Bonus slowed to 3.8% for the period from December 2025 to February 2026, the weakest pace in more than five years, though still above expectations for a 3.6% increase. In contrast, Average Earnings excluding Bonus rose 3.6% over the same period, compared with 3.8% in the prior release and a 3.5% market forecast.

At the same time, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits rose to 26.8K in March, up from 17.1K previously and above the 21.4K anticipated by markets.

Market Implications for Bank of England Policy

Despite the combination of a lower unemployment rate and easing wage growth, the latest report does little to shift expectations that the Bank of England will deliver at least one 25-basis-point rate hike by the end of 2026. These policy projections are viewed as supportive for the British Pound (GBP), helping to underpin GBP/JPY even as the pair remains stuck below 215.00.

JPY Weighed by External Risks, BoJ Outlook in Focus

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to underperform, with sentiment pressured by economic concerns linked to conflicts in the Middle East. This backdrop provides an additional tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

According to a Reuters report released earlier on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged in April amid uncertainty related to the Middle East, but may indicate a willingness to raise rates in June as imported energy costs affect the inflation outlook. At the same time, ongoing speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene to curb further JPY weakness deters traders from establishing more aggressive short positions in the currency. This intervention risk acts as a brake on GBP/JPY upside and encourages caution before positioning for a continuation of the strong advance seen since the start of the month.

The publisher noted that the story was corrected on April 21 at 07:15 GMT to clarify that the wage growth figures cover the period from December 2025 to February 2026, rather than November 2025 to January 2026.

UK ILO Unemployment Rate – Key Details

The ILO Unemployment Rate, released by the UK Office for National Statistics, measures the number of unemployed workers as a share of the total civilian labor force. It is considered a leading gauge of labor market conditions in the United Kingdom. A rise in the rate is generally interpreted as a sign of weaker labor market expansion, which tends to be negative for the broader UK economy. In contrast, a decline in the unemployment rate is typically regarded as supportive for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is usually seen as GBP-negative.

IndicatorDetail
NameILO Unemployment Rate (3M)
Last releaseTue Apr 21, 2026 06:00
FrequencyMonthly
Actual4.9%
Consensus5.2%
Previous5.2%
SourceOffice for National Statistics

Why the Data Matters for FX Traders

The unemployment rate is one of the broadest and most closely watched measures of the UK labor market, attracting substantial attention from both financial markets and the wider media. The release typically occurs around six weeks after the reference month ends. Although the Bank of England’s primary mandate is to ensure price stability, there is a pronounced inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation. As a result, an unemployment figure that exceeds expectations tends to be interpreted as bearish for GBP, while a lower-than-expected rate is generally seen as supportive.

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