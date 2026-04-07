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Home » Commodities News » Strong Central Bank Buying Reinforces Gold Price Support

Strong Central Bank Buying Reinforces Gold Price Support

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • ING analysts report that central banks significantly increased Gold purchases in February after a quieter January.
  • Net buying was driven by Poland, with ongoing accumulation from China, the Czech Republic, and other central banks.
  • Analysts say this official-sector demand, coupled with geopolitical risks and reserve diversification, helps cushion Gold prices during market volatility.

Resilient Official-Sector Demand

ING analysts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note that central banks have returned to strong Gold buying, with net additions in February led by Poland and supported by continued purchases from China, the Czech Republic, and other official institutions. They indicate that this renewed appetite is providing an important layer of support for the metal.

According to the analysts, this sustained accumulation from central banks is emerging as a key factor in the Gold market, particularly when investor flows appear less robust.

February Buying Activity

The analysts highlight that official-sector demand strengthened in February following weaker activity at the start of the year.

“In precious metals, central banks stepped up gold purchases in February, rebounding after a lull in January, according to monthly data from the World Gold Council.”

“The trend of sustained accumulation remained intact across several central banks.”

AspectDetail
Main February driverNet purchases led by Poland
Ongoing buyersChina, Czech Republic and others
January trendDescribed as a lull in central bank Gold buying

Impact on Gold Prices and Market Dynamics

Manthey and Patterson emphasize that this persistent central bank demand is helping to provide a downside floor for Gold, especially during bouts of market turbulence when investor flows are less supportive.

“This could help underpin prices during periods of volatility and limit downside at a time when investor flows soften.”

They further point to the broader macro backdrop that continues to make Gold attractive for official reserves.

“This backdrop remains supportive for gold amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing concerns over reserve diversification.”

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