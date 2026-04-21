MSCI Earnings Rise on Strong Demand for Index, Analytics

Key Moments

MSCI’s adjusted earnings increased to $4.55 per share from $4.00 per share year over year for the quarter ended March 31.

Asset-based fees in the index segment rose 26.6% to $224.5 million in the first quarter.

Total operating revenue grew 14.1% to $850.8 million, supported by strong index and analytics activity amid market volatility.

Quarterly Performance Overview

MSCI reported higher first-quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by solid momentum in its index offerings and analytics services. The firm’s financial results reflected robust client activity as investors navigated persistent market uncertainty.

In premarket trading, MSCI’s shares gained 3.8%. Despite the positive reaction to the latest earnings update, the stock has declined 1.2% so far in 2026.

Role of MSCI Benchmarks

The company’s stock market indices function as benchmarks for ‌trillions of dollars in assets managed by investment funds, pension plans, and asset managers. These indices are widely used to evaluate portfolio performance and inform asset allocation and investment decisions.

Market Volatility Supports Demand

Amid ongoing volatility driven by Middle East tensions and broader macroeconomic concerns, investors turned to index products and risk analytics as they rebalanced portfolios. This environment contributed to higher usage of MSCI’s index solutions and analytics tools.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Current Quarter Prior Year Period Change Asset-based fees – Index segment $224.5 million Not stated Up 26.6% Total operating revenue $850.8 million Not stated Up 14.1% Adjusted profit per share $4.55 $4.00 Higher year over year

Earnings Detail

Asset-based fees from MSCI’s index segment increased 26.6% to $224.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared with the same period a year earlier. Total operating revenue rose 14.1% to $850.8 million, highlighting broad-based strength across the business.

The data provider reported adjusted profit of $4.55 per share, up from $4.00 per share a year earlier, underscoring the earnings leverage from rising revenue and sustained client demand for its index and analytics offerings.