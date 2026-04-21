Energy Costs, Supply Constraints Drive Industrial Metals

Key Moments

Copper pulled back after a recent rally but is still trading close to its two-month peak.

Higher energy prices and persistent inflation are cited as key pressures on industrial metals demand.

Aluminium prices are underpinned by a 6% drop in March production in Gulf countries to 15,963 tonnes per day.

Overview of Copper and Industrial Metals

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note that copper has retreated slightly following its latest advance but continues to hover around a two-month high. They highlight that broader macroeconomic challenges and tighter monetary policy settings are limiting upside momentum across the industrial metals complex.

Macro Headwinds and Monetary Policy Impact

The analysts emphasize that ongoing strength in energy prices, combined with inflation that has not moderated as quickly as expected, poses risks for the demand outlook in industrial metals. According to their assessment, these factors increase the likelihood that monetary policy will remain restrictive for a longer period, which in turn weighs on consumption and investor appetite for metals such as copper.

Aluminium Supported by Supply Disruptions

In contrast to the more cautious tone around copper demand, aluminium prices continue to find support from supply-side issues. The analysts point to ongoing disruptions in the Middle East as a key driver, citing reduced output from Gulf producers.

Metal / Region Key Development Figure Source / Context Copper Trading near recent peak after pullback Near two-month highs ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey Aluminium – Gulf countries Production decline in March Down 6% to 15,963 tonnes per day International Aluminium Institute

Specific Analyst Commentary

“In base metals, copper edged lower after recent gains, but continues to trade near two-month highs, while macro headwinds are slowing down momentum.”

“Higher energy prices and sticky inflation risk keeping monetary policy tighter for longer, weighing on the industrial metals demand outlook.”

“Aluminium prices remain supported by ongoing supply disruptions in the Middle East.”

“Production in Gulf countries dropped 6% to 15,963 tonnes a day in March, according to data from the International Aluminium Institute.”