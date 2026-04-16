SocGen Sees USD/ZAR Downside as Rand Strengthens

Key Moments

Societe Generale analysts report a resurgence in global risk appetite that is boosting demand for the South African Rand.

USD/ZAR is viewed as vulnerable after failing to remain above its 200-day moving average at 17.00, with potential to move toward 16.00.

Repricing in SARB FRAs toward softer tightening prospects and lower local yields is providing additional support for the Rand.

Risk-On Sentiment and Gold Rally Support the Rand

Societe Generale analysts note that a robust recovery in global risk appetite is favoring the South African Rand, positioning it among the currencies benefiting from improved sentiment. The analysts also point to renewed strength in gold as an additional tailwind for the Rand.

“ZAR is a clear beneficiary, supported by the risk rebound and a renewed lift in gold.”

Technical Pressure on USD/ZAR

According to the analysts, USD/ZAR has come under pressure after failing to maintain levels above its 200-day moving average, located at 17.00. This technical breakdown is seen as leaving the pair exposed to further downside, with the analysts identifying scope for the exchange rate to edge toward 16.00.

“USD/ZAR looks vulnerable, with scope to grind toward 16.00 following the failure to sustain above the 200dma (17.00).”

Metric Level / Comment USD/ZAR 200-day moving average 17.00 Analyst view on USD/ZAR Vulnerable, with potential move toward 16.00

Softer SARB Tightening Expectations Bolster ZAR

The analysts highlight that changes in South African rate expectations are amplifying support for the local currency. They observe that SARB FRAs have shifted sharply, pointing to a reduced outlook for policy tightening both at the next meeting and over the remainder of the year.

“Local rates add fuel to the rand – SARB FRAs have aggressively repriced, now implying just 19bp of tightening at the next meeting (vs 34bp last week) and 36bp cumulatively by year‑end (vs 83bp).”