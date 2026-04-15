GBP Extends Rally vs JPY as Policy, Hormuz Tensions Rise

Key Moments

GBP/JPY has advanced for eight consecutive sessions and is trading in the mid-215.00s, near its July 2008 peak during early European hours on Wednesday.

Ongoing concerns about instability in the Strait of Hormuz and potential strain on Japan’s energy-dependent economy continue to weigh on the JPY.

Expectations of further BoE tightening and possible BoJ action, along with intervention risks, are shaping positioning and limiting additional upside in GBP/JPY.

GBP/JPY Nears Multi-Year Highs Amid Persistent Uptrend

The GBP/JPY cross is extending its winning streak for an eighth straight session, maintaining a constructive tone in early European trade on Wednesday. The pair is hovering in the mid-215.00s, holding close to the swing high last seen in July 2008, although immediate follow-through buying has been limited.

Hormuz Uncertainty Pressures Yen via Economic Risk Channel

Despite expectations for a possible new round of peace talks between the United States and Iran, investors remain focused on the economic risks arising from instability in the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s heavy reliance on oil imports from the Middle East leaves it particularly exposed to disruptions, and the US blockade of Iran’s ports is seen as a threat to already constrained flows through this key shipping route.

These concerns continue to fuel fears that Japan’s economy could face significant pressure in the period ahead. This backdrop has contributed to the Japanese Yen’s relative underperformance and is providing a supportive tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

Monetary Policy Expectations Support Sterling but Limit Yen Selling

The British Pound is being underpinned by expectations that the Bank of England may adopt a more hawkish policy stance. Market participants are currently assigning a high probability to at least one, and potentially two, interest rate increases this year, as the war-driven spike in energy prices has pushed inflation projections higher. These expectations are adding to the positive momentum in GBP/JPY.

At the same time, a growing perceived likelihood of a Bank of Japan rate hike at its April meeting is acting as a counterweight to aggressive Yen selling. Concerns that authorities could step in to curb excessive JPY weakness are also restraining speculative bearish positions, effectively capping further gains in the currency pair for now.

Technical Conditions Flag Overbought Risks

From a technical standpoint, the daily Relative Strength Index is approaching overbought territory. This setup suggests that it may be prudent for traders to wait for a phase of consolidation or a modest corrective pullback before positioning for another leg higher in the established uptrend.

Market attention is turning to a scheduled speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey later in the day, which could provide fresh directional cues, followed by a series of UK data releases on Thursday. Overall, however, the prevailing fundamental drivers point to the likelihood that any near-term dips in GBP/JPY could attract buying interest.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below shows the percentage change in the Japanese Yen against a selection of major currencies today. According to this snapshot, the Japanese Yen has been strongest versus the Euro.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.04% 0.10% -0.02% -0.32% -0.03% -0.00% EUR -0.07% -0.02% 0.02% -0.09% -0.31% -0.10% -0.07% GBP -0.04% 0.02% 0.04% -0.04% -0.27% -0.07% -0.05% JPY -0.10% -0.02% -0.04% -0.09% -0.33% -0.13% -0.10% CAD 0.02% 0.09% 0.04% 0.09% -0.22% -0.02% -0.00% AUD 0.32% 0.31% 0.27% 0.33% 0.22% 0.21% 0.24% NZD 0.03% 0.10% 0.07% 0.13% 0.02% -0.21% 0.03% CHF 0.00% 0.07% 0.05% 0.10% 0.00% -0.24% -0.03%

The heat map should be read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, choosing the Japanese Yen as the base currency from the left column and moving to the US Dollar in the top row shows the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote) in the corresponding cell.