Rabobank Flags Oil Supply Risks Over Hormuz Blockade

Key Moments

Rabobank strategists note Brent crude prices are weaker on screens even as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten extended supply interruptions.

Refinery feedstock is described as running down, with examples such as Qantas cutting domestic flights due to fuel constraints.

Policymakers are reported to be easing energy taxes in response to the emerging supply shock, which Rabobank warns could stoke inflation.

Heightened Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Disruptions

Rabobank strategists report that Brent Oil prices are softer in market trading despite escalating risks to physical supply tied to events around the Strait of Hormuz. They point to a combination of a US blockade and Iranian activity that they say is setting the stage for potentially prolonged disruption.

The strategists cite the following assessment:

“Yes, a once-unthinkable US blockade of Hormuz is now in place, extending into the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, on top of the pre-existing Iranian blockade – and Trump has underlined he will sink any Iranian ships trying to break it. Two tankers have already turned away, according to tracker data.”

They also highlight additional developments that underline the fragility of the situation:

“Yes, Iran is threatening Gulf ports, saying none would be safe if its own aren’t; Russia is withdrawing almost all its remaining staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant; US minesweepers maybe heading towards the Middle East, pointing to a demining process that could keep Hormuz closed for weeks yet; and even the US energy secretary just warned that oil prices are likely to rise until ‘meaningful’ traffic resumes through the Strait.”

Refinery Feedstock Strain and Emerging Fuel Shortages

Rabobank underscores that the shipping standstill is already feeding through to the downstream sector. The article notes that the final tankers that had departed before the onset of hostilities have now arrived, leaving many refineries with little crude inflow.

As quoted in the analysis:

“That contrasts with the nothing many global oil refineries will have flowing through them shortly now the last tankers enroute before the war have arrived, pointing to looming shortages of key fuels in places. For example, in Australia, Qantas is now cutting domestic flights.

Policy Response and Inflation Risks

Against this backdrop, Rabobank observes that governments are broadly moving toward fiscal easing focused on energy, particularly through lower energy-related taxes. The strategists see this as an attempt to buffer the economic hit from the supply shock.

However, equally notably, the general global fiscal trend is towards loosening, at least in terms of energy taxes, to try to smooth over a supply shock, which every economic textbook underlines ends badly – first, if everyone does the same, not just some, and second if this Hormuz crisis drags on.

Overview of Key Stress Points