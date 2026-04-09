Swiss Franc Gains as USD/CHF Extends Losing Streak

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades near 0.7910 in Asian hours on Thursday, marking a fourth straight session in negative territory.

Safe-haven demand for the Swiss Franc rises amid uncertainty surrounding US-Iran ceasefire efforts and tanker disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.

Swiss inflation accelerates to an annual 0.3% in March, while the SNB keeps its key rate at 0% and reiterates willingness to counter Franc strength.

USD/CHF Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Deepen

USD/CHF remains on the back foot for a fourth consecutive session, trading around 0.7910 during Asian dealings on Thursday. The pair continues to weaken as the Swiss Franc (CHF) draws support from renewed safe-haven demand in response to persistent uncertainty around a potential ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran.

Iranian media reported that tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz have been halted following new Israeli attacks in Lebanon. At the political level, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the US violated three core elements of Iran’s 10-point proposal, describing additional negotiations as “unreasonable.” At the same time, US Vice President JD Vance indicated the strait could begin to reopen, as he leads a US delegation to Islamabad for direct discussions with Iran this weekend.

Oil-Driven Inflation Eases Pressure on SNB Policy Shifts

The recent jump in oil prices has pushed Swiss inflation to an annual rate of 0.3% in March, its fastest pace over that period. This rise in price pressures has partially offset CHF strength and reduced immediate pressure on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to alter its current policy stance.

In its latest decision, the SNB left its key interest rate unchanged at 0% for a third straight March meeting. The central bank also reiterated that it stands ready to act to counter excessive appreciation of the Franc.

Federal Reserve Minutes Highlight Wait-and-See Approach

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) March meeting indicate policymakers are inclined to maintain a cautious stance, acknowledging that overall risks are becoming more balanced. Participants broadly supported leaving interest rates unchanged, with nearly all favoring no adjustment. Many officials assessed that policy is now close to a neutral range, signaling a high threshold for any additional tightening.

Market Focus Turns to Upcoming US CPI Release

Market participants are expected to closely monitor the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for March, scheduled for Friday. Consensus expectations point to headline inflation rising 3.3% year-over-year, compared with 2.4% previously, largely attributed to higher oil prices connected to the conflict in the Middle East.

Indicator / Event Detail USD/CHF level Trading around 0.7910 during Asian hours on Thursday Swiss inflation (March, YoY) 0.3% SNB key rate 0%, unchanged for a third consecutive March meeting Expected US headline CPI (March, YoY) 3.3%, up from 2.4%

Swiss Franc: Structural Drivers and Market Role

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and is among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with trading volumes that significantly exceed the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by broad market sentiment, Switzerland’s economic backdrop, and policy decisions by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other elements.

From 2011 to 2015, the Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of this peg led to a sharp appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, triggering significant market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF performance often remains closely aligned with the Euro’s, reflecting Switzerland’s high economic dependence on the neighboring Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Status of the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors tend to favor during episodes of market stress. This perception stems from Switzerland’s reputation for economic stability, a strong export sector, substantial central bank reserves, and a long-standing policy of neutrality in international conflicts. During turbulent periods, these attributes typically underpin gains in CHF against currencies seen as carrying higher risk.

Impact of SNB Policy on CHF

The Swiss National Bank meets four times a year, once per quarter, to set monetary policy. The SNB targets an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When actual or projected inflation exceeds that objective, the central bank may raise its policy rate to temper price growth. Higher interest rates tend to support the Franc by improving returns on Swiss assets, whereas lower rates usually weigh on the currency.

Role of Swiss Economic Data

Macroeconomic releases in Switzerland are critical for assessing the health of the economy and can move the Franc. While the Swiss economy is generally stable, abrupt shifts in growth, inflation, the current account, or the SNB’s foreign currency reserves can all influence CHF valuation. Strong growth, low unemployment, and robust confidence typically benefit the currency, while signs of slowing momentum can lead to depreciation.

Eurozone Policy and Its Influence on CHF

As a small, highly open economy, Switzerland is closely tied to the economic performance of the Eurozone. The wider European Union is Switzerland’s primary economic partner and an important political counterpart, making stability in Eurozone macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy vital for Switzerland and, by extension, the Swiss Franc. Given this close linkage, some models suggest that the correlation between EUR and CHF performance is more than 90%, indicating an almost perfect co-movement.