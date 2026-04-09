Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Oil Swings as Ceasefire Hopes Clash With Supply Risk

Oil Swings as Ceasefire Hopes Clash With Supply Risk

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Brent crude initially dropped 14% to USD 95/bbl on US-Iran ceasefire headlines before trimming losses.
  • The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, with Iran signaling a potential reopening later this week pending further agreements.
  • Brent futures last moved slightly higher to USD 97/bbl as markets monitored oil flows and infrastructure damage.

Ceasefire News Triggers Sharp Price Swing

Danske Research Team reports that Brent crude saw a steep selloff following initial headlines about a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, but the benchmark has stayed highly reactive to ongoing supply risks in the Middle East.

According to the analysts, “Global markets breathed a sigh of relief as Brent crude fell 14% to USD 95/bbl and equities surged to one-month highs following President Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire late Tuesday.”

Strait of Hormuz Blockage Keeps Supply Risk Elevated

Despite the ceasefire announcement, the Strait of Hormuz is still closed to traffic. The report notes that Iran has only indicated a possible reopening later this week, and that remains contingent on additional agreements being reached.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, though Iran has indicated it could reopen later this week subject to further agreements.” Danske’s team emphasizes that, even though reported infrastructure damage appears manageable at this stage, market participants remain intensely focused on disruptions to oil flows through this critical chokepoint.

Market Reaction: Brent Futures Stabilize but Remain Volatile

After the initial drop, Brent crude retraced part of its losses as traders reassessed the balance between easing geopolitical tensions and persistent logistical constraints.

“Brent futures also edged up slightly to USD 97/bbl.” The analysts describe the broader price response as muted relative to the severity of earlier fears: “The oil market has reacted with relative calm, suggesting that reported damages may be manageable for now.”

At the same time, sentiment remains highly data-dependent, with positioning tied closely to any indications of changes in physical flows. As Danske notes, “Markets are closely watching for signs of increased traffic through the strait in the coming days.”

Key Oil Market Metrics

IndicatorLevel / ChangeContext
Brent crude priceUSD 95/bblLevel after 14% decline following ceasefire announcement
Brent futuresUSD 97/bblEdged slightly higher as markets reassessed risk
Strait of Hormuz statusBlockedIran has indicated a possible reopening later this week
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Amazon shares close lower on Wednesday, early Prime Day access granted to Alexa shoppersAmazon shares close lower on Wednesday, early Prime Day access granted to Alexa shoppers As reported by Seeking Alpha, early Prime Day access has been granted by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) to clients shopping via Echo devices with the help of the Alexa voice assistant. Although Prime Day officially begins at 9 PM on July 10th, Echo […]
  • Oil little changed following U.S., China and Euro zone dataOil little changed following U.S., China and Euro zone data Oil prices remained fairly unchanged in early European trading on Friday after West Texas Intermediate snapped three days of declines on Thursday on strong China and Euro zone manufacturing data. U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected but […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7910-0.7941. The pair closed at 0.7918, gaining 0.20% on a daily basis.At 7:13 GMT today EUR/GBP was down 0.11% for the day to trade at 0.7906. The pair broke the first key daily and the […]
  • Crude oil futures decline following Libya port dealCrude oil futures decline following Libya port deal Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude benchmarks fell on Monday after a deal between rebels and Libyas central government paved the way for the reopening of four exports terminals. Losses however were capped by stronger demand outlook […]
  • Corn Gains Following Concerning WeatherCorn Gains Following Concerning Weather Corn for December delivery surged to the highest level. A report of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, scheduled for today, may show wet weather has slowed the planting process in the preceding week. As of the week ending May 19 71% of the […]
  • Twitter’s IPO proves successful, shares jump 73%Twitter’s IPO proves successful, shares jump 73% Despite investor worries that Twitter may follow Facebook in first days of trade, the shadow of doubt which troubled the micro-blogging site has finally passed from the financial markets.Twitter soared 73% to $44.90 yesterday at close, the […]