Stellantis plans Opel EV SUV with Leapmotor tech

Key Moments

Stellantis is in advanced talks with Leapmotor to co-develop an Opel electric SUV. Production will take place at Zaragoza, Spain.

The Opel SUV will share its platform with Leapmotor’s B10 compact SUV. Stellantis targets 50,000 units per year, starting in 2028.

Stellantis is exploring other joint projects with Leapmotor. These include the next Opel Mokka B and a potential Alfa Romeo EV on the same platform.

Stellantis Moves Closer to Opel EV Deal

Stellantis is negotiating with Leapmotor to co-create an Opel electric SUV. The vehicle will use Leapmotor technology and be built at the Zaragoza plant, according to three sources.

If Stellantis finalizes the deal, it will lower development costs and speed up the launch of a new EV. The company has been shifting toward hybrids and recently wrote down $25 billion due to its reduced EV program.

In addition, Stellantis faces growing competition from BYD and other Chinese automakers in Europe. CEO Antonio Filosa, who joined in June last year, will reveal a new long-term business plan on May 21.

Existing Partnership with Leapmotor

Stellantis strengthened its partnership with Leapmotor after acquiring roughly 20% of the Chinese firm in 2023. Leapmotor International, their joint venture, produces and sells Leapmotor-branded vehicles outside China.

The Opel SUV will use the same architecture as Leapmotor’s B10. Additionally, the B10 will be assembled in Zaragoza later this year.

Production and Technical Scope

Stellantis plans to start production of the Opel EV in 2028. Annual output is expected to reach 50,000 units.

Leapmotor will provide key technology, including electronic and electrical systems. Opel will lead exterior design. Most of the development work will take place in China.

Project Detail Information Model Opel electric SUV (codename O3U) Technology Provider Leapmotor (electronics and electrical components) Design Opel (exterior styling) Production Site Zaragoza, Spain Platform Shared with Leapmotor B10 compact SUV Start of Production 2028 Target Output 50,000 units annually

Potential Expansion to Other Models

Stellantis is also exploring using Leapmotor’s EV technology for the next Opel Mokka B SUV. Production may later move from France to Spain.

The company has begun early discussions with Leapmotor for a potential Alfa Romeo EV on the same platform. This approach would help optimize plant utilization.

Broader EV Strategy

Despite past writedowns, Stellantis continues to view electric vehicles as a core part of its European strategy. The Opel project is its most advanced collaboration with Leapmotor so far.

Additionally, Stellantis and Leapmotor are exploring smaller A-segment EVs. These cars would require a separate production line from Zaragoza’s existing facility.