EUR/CHF settles above 3-week low, posts weekly loss

The EUR/CHF currency pair settled above recent low of 0.9319, its weakest level since August 4th, as market players digested the latest inflation data prints out of Euro Area’s largest economies.

In France, annual consumer inflation eased to 0.9% in August, preliminary data showed, or the lowest rate since May. The figure defied expectations of holding steady at July’s 1%.

In Spain, annual CPI inflation remained stable at a five-month high of 2.7% in August.

In Italy, annual CPI inflation eased to 1.6% in August from 1.7% in July.

And, German annual CPI inflation picked up to 2.2% in August, or the highest rate since March, from 2% in July. The figure came above expectations of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Switzerland reported GDP growth of mere 0.1% in Q2 of 2025, which came in line with preliminary figures.

It decelerated from a 0.7% expansion in Q1, since weakness in industry and exports overshadowed services growth.

The minor Forex pair lost 0.42% for the week.