U.S. Gas Holds Its Ground While Global LNG Prices Spike

Key Moments

U.S. natural gas prices stayed near recent levels even as Europe and Asia LNG benchmarks climbed roughly 70%.

Limited U.S. liquefaction capacity kept domestic gas pricing anchored to local supply-demand dynamics rather than global LNG strength.

Working gas in storage reached 1,865 Bcf, standing 96 Bcf above last year and 54 Bcf above the five-year average, contributing to price pressure.

Domestic Gas Prices Resist Global LNG Rally

U.S. natural gas prices have remained broadly unchanged even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Europe and Asia surged. Concerns over global supply tied to the Middle East conflict have fueled a sharp move higher in international gas markets, yet U.S. prices have hovered close to recent trading ranges because the domestic market continues to be governed primarily by internal supply-demand conditions.

At this point, investors may want to monitor natural gas-focused companies such as Expand Energy (EXE), Antero Resources (AR), and Comstock Resources (CRK), which could be positioned to benefit if U.S. gas prices strengthen later in the year.

Infrastructure Bottlenecks Shield U.S. Market

Natural gas, unlike crude oil, is significantly more complex to transport globally. It must be cooled to very low temperatures to convert into LNG before being shipped, a process dependent on liquefaction terminals. The United States currently does not have sufficient incremental liquefaction capacity to meaningfully increase exports, even with overseas buyers willing to pay considerably higher prices.

This capacity constraint has effectively insulated the domestic market from the robust rise in global LNG benchmarks. While Europe and Asia have experienced LNG price increases of roughly 70% amid intense competition for cargoes, U.S. natural gas prices have shown minimal reaction. With export terminals already running near capacity, U.S. consumers have so far avoided the severe price spikes seen abroad.

Seasonal Lull Keeps Prices Subdued

Over the past week, natural gas prices were largely rangebound, with only minor day-to-day moves. Overall, prices remain below $3 and have changed little over the past month, as softer demand continues to weigh on the market.

The market is transitioning into the spring shoulder season, the period between peak winter heating and summer cooling demand. With milder weather curbing residential and commercial usage, storage activity is expected to be the primary driver of price action until seasonal demand from air-conditioning loads begins to build.

Storage Surplus Maintains Downward Pressure

The most recent weekly storage data showed an injection of 36 billion cubic feet (Bcf), exceeding expectations. This build was above last year’s 30 Bcf injection and significantly higher than the five-year average withdrawal typically seen for the same week. Total working gas in storage now stands at 1,865 Bcf.

Current inventories are 96 Bcf above the level observed one year ago and 54 Bcf above the five-year average, a surplus that is likely to keep pressure on prices in the near term. At the same time, stronger LNG exports and longer-term demand growth could underpin the market later in the year if production growth moderates or if global disruptions intensify.

Storage and Price Context Latest Figures Latest weekly storage change +36 Bcf injection Last year same-week change +30 Bcf injection Five-year average for same week Withdrawal (exact amount not specified) Total working gas in storage 1,865 Bcf Surplus vs last year +96 Bcf Surplus vs five-year average +54 Bcf Recent U.S. natural gas price level Below $3 Change in Europe/Asia LNG prices Roughly +70%

Stable Market Sets the Stage for Potential Upside

For now, the U.S. natural gas market appears stable rather than weak. Prices are holding steady despite elevated global uncertainty, potentially creating a base for future gains if demand firms during the summer.

Investors seeking exposure to a prospective rebound in natural gas prices may consider focusing on companies such as Expand Energy, Antero Resources, and Comstock Resources.

Company Snapshots: Key Gas-Levered Names

Expand Energy (EXE)

Expand Energy has become the largest natural gas producer in the United States following the completion of the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger. With a sizable presence in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, the company is positioned to participate in rising natural gas demand linked to LNG exports, growing AI and data-center power requirements, EV adoption, and broader electrification trends.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expand Energy’s 2026 earnings per share points to a 46.4% year-over-year increase. The firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 5.4% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.