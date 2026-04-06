Solana Eyes Short-Term Rebound as Resistance Levels Loom

Key Moments

Solana (SOL) trades above $82 on Monday, extending its recovery for a fourth straight session.

Futures funding rates rise to 0.0067% while Open Interest slips to $4.97 billion, signaling mixed derivatives sentiment.

SOL price action remains capped below key EMAs, with resistance around $88.81 and a broader corrective trend still intact.

Derivatives Market Signals Conflicted Sentiment

Solana (SOL) holds above $82 at press time on Monday, building on a four-day advance. The move comes as derivatives metrics send conflicting signals on risk appetite, even as the broader market attempts to recover.

Data from CoinGlass indicates that SOL OI-weighted funding rates climbed to 0.0067%, compared with 0.0042% on Sunday. The higher positive funding rate suggests that traders are increasingly willing to pay a premium to maintain long positions, pointing to expectations for further short-term upside.

At the same time, total Solana futures Open Interest has slipped to $4.97 billion, down from $5.07 billion on Friday. The pullback in the notional value of outstanding contracts, despite the higher funding rate, underscores a reduction in overall risk exposure and highlights the current split in market positioning.

Metric Latest Reading Prior Reading / Reference Implication SOL Price (Monday, press time) Above $82 Recovery over past four days Short-term rebound underway OI-weighted funding rate 0.0067% 0.0042% on Sunday Growing preference for long positions Futures Open Interest $4.97 billion $5.07 billion on Friday Lower notional exposure despite bullish funding

Institutions Hold Back as ETF Flows Turn Negative

Institutional participation appears muted in the near term. According to Sosovalue, Solana-focused Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) registered a net weekly outflow of $5.24 million. This marks a second consecutive week of outflows from SOL-centric products.

If outflows persist this week, it would represent the longest stretch of weekly redemptions for these vehicles and could create additional headwinds for the SOL spot market.

Technical Picture: Recovery Effort Within a Broader Downtrend

From a technical standpoint, Solana has bounced from a support area near the February 5 low at $77.60, following an almost 3% pullback on Thursday. However, the short-term bias remains cautious, as the token continues to trade well below both the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, consistent with an ongoing corrective phase.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays under its signal line and below the zero level, while the histogram remains negative, pointing to sustained selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 44, below the midline, highlighting subdued momentum and constraining the potential for a strong, decisive upside move at this stage.

Technical Level / Indicator Value / Zone Role 50-day EMA $88.80 – $88.81 Immediate resistance and key recovery hurdle 100-day EMA $102.18 Higher resistance aligned with broader trend Intermediate resistance $98.02 Barrier on the way toward the 100-day EMA Near-term support zone $75.63 – $77.60 Potential bounce area Deeper support reference $67.50 (February 6 low) Level that could cap further downside RSI Near 44 Reflects weak momentum

Key Levels to Watch

The 50-day EMA around $88.81 is the first major resistance level and is currently limiting the strength of rebounds. A sustained break above this threshold would clear the way for a move toward $98.02 and potentially toward the 100-day EMA near $102.18.

On the downside, the support band between $75.63 and $77.60 may act as a buffer against renewed selling and could serve as a platform for fresh attempts at recovery. Below this area, the February 6 low at $67.50 stands out as an additional reference level for potential downside containment.