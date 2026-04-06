Bank Indonesia Holds Rates as Rupiah Volatility Lingers

Key Moments

Indonesia’s March CPI slowed to 3.5% year-on-year, returning to Bank Indonesia’s target range.

Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its policy rate at 4.75% and has removed its easing bias.

USD/IDR traded above 17,000 as rising Rupiah volatility and geopolitical risks heighten inflation concerns.

Inflation Back Within Target, but Geopolitical Risks Loom

Commerzbank’s Dr. Henry Hao and Moses Lim report that Indonesia’s consumer price inflation in March eased to 3.5% year-on-year, bringing it back inside Bank Indonesia’s (BI) target band. Despite this moderation, they highlight that risks to the inflation outlook have not disappeared.

The analysts point to the conflict in the Middle East and increased freight costs as key upside risks to prices. These developments raise concerns about potential supply chain disruptions and related cost pressures, even though domestic fuel subsidies are still in place.

Policy Rate Seen on Hold as BI Drops Easing Bias

Against this backdrop, BI is anticipated to maintain its policy rate at 4.75% at the 22 April meeting. The central bank has shifted to a more cautious stance, having removed its prior easing bias at its March meeting.

This change in tone reflects growing concern over financial market conditions, particularly in the foreign exchange market. According to the report, BI’s more guarded approach aligns with efforts to manage risks around inflation and currency stability.

Rupiah Weakness and USD/IDR Dynamics

The move away from an easing bias coincides with increased volatility in the Indonesian Rupiah. The analysts note that USD/IDR climbed above the 17,000 level last week, signaling weaker sentiment toward the currency.

The combination of a softer inflation print, elevated geopolitical risks, and a weaker Rupiah has led BI to prioritize stability over additional accommodation, despite inflation returning to its target range.

Key Data and Policy Indicators

Indicator Latest Detail March CPI (year-on-year) 3.5% BI policy rate 4.75% Expected policy decision date 22 April meeting USD/IDR level Above 17,000 (last week)

Analyst Commentary

“Looking ahead, inflation should continue to normalise in the coming months.”

“However, a prolonged conflict in the Middle East poses upside risks through higher freight costs, supply chain disruptions, and precautionary inventory build-up, even as fuel subsidies remain in place.”

“On monetary policy, BI is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 4.75% at the 22 April meeting.”

“At its March meeting, BI turned more cautious, removing its easing bias.”

“This shift reflects rising IDR volatility, with USD/IDR rising above the 17,000 level last week.”