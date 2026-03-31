Future plc Cuts 2026 Outlook Amid Google Traffic Shift

Key Moments

Future Plc reduced its full-year 2026 guidance by 15% to 20% following weaker-than-expected Google-derived audience traffic.

First-half 2026 EBITDA margin is now projected at 24% to 25%, down from 30% in fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal year 2026 EBITDA margin guidance has been cut to 25% to 27%, versus the prior expectation of a stable 30% margin.

Trading Update and Revenue Trends

Investing.com — Future Plc issued a softer-than-expected trading update for the first half of 2026 on Tuesday, reducing its full-year guidance by 15% to 20%. The revision reflects a sharper than anticipated decline in audience traffic coming from Google.

The Bath-based media group indicated that direct advertising revenue is expected to show year-over-year growth in the first half. It also reported that revenue declines at Go.Compare and within its B2B division moderated during the period, with both areas expected to return to growth in the second half.

Impact of Google Traffic Shift on Revenue Mix

The company highlighted that the more significant move away from Google-derived audience has had a negative effect on its higher-margin revenue lines. In particular, programmatic advertising and e-commerce revenue streams have been pressured by the reduced flow of traffic originating from Google.

Margin Compression and Updated Guidance

Future now forecasts first-half 2026 EBITDA margins in a range of 24% to 25%, compared with an EBITDA margin of 30% in fiscal year 2025.

For the full year, the company expects second-half organic revenue to decline year-over-year by a low-single digit percentage. This represents a reversal from its previous outlook, which had called for modest organic revenue growth that would be weighted toward the second half of the year.

Reflecting these headwinds, Future has lowered its fiscal year 2026 EBITDA margin guidance to between 25% and 27%. This compares with its prior expectation of maintaining stable margins at 30%.

Guidance Summary