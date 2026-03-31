Euro Rebounds Near 1.1500 as Dollar Softens on Data

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades near 1.1480 in Tuesday’s Asian session after a five-day decline.

Investors now focus on German data and Eurozone inflation figures.

ECB and Fed officials warn about energy-driven inflation and geopolitical risks.

EUR/USD Moves Higher After Recent Selling Pressure

EUR/USD edged higher during Tuesday’s Asian session and traded near 1.1480. The pair rebounded after five consecutive days of losses. This move comes as the US Dollar weakens slightly.

However, overall sentiment remains cautious. Investors still favor safe-haven assets due to geopolitical risks. As a result, gains in the Euro may stay limited.

Meanwhile, traders are watching key euro-area data. Germany will release Retail Sales and Unemployment figures for February. In addition, the Eurozone will publish its preliminary March HICP inflation data. These reports could shape expectations for European Central Bank policy.

ECB Officials Warn About Energy-Driven Inflation Risks

ECB policymakers continue to highlight inflation concerns. Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said the bank stands ready to act if price pressures rise further.

He noted that the current energy shock, linked to tensions involving Iran, will likely push inflation higher in the short term. However, he also said the ECB cannot prevent the initial surge in energy prices.

Therefore, markets are closely monitoring how energy costs affect broader inflation trends across the Eurozone.

US Dollar Weakens Despite Ongoing Safe-Haven Demand

The Euro’s recovery comes as the US Dollar pulls back after a strong rally. Even so, demand for the Greenback remains supported by global uncertainty.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to drive caution. For example, reports suggest the United States may seek to end the Iran conflict without escalating disruptions to key oil routes.

At the same time, ongoing military activity signals that risks remain. As a result, safe-haven demand could return quickly and support the Dollar again.

Fed Signals Flexibility as Risks and Data Remain Mixed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said long-term inflation expectations remain stable. He also stressed that current policy allows flexibility to respond to new risks.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams noted that policy is well positioned. However, he also pointed out that labor market signals remain mixed.

Because of this, investors remain uncertain about the future path of interest rates.

Key Eurozone Data Releases to Watch Closely Today

Traders will monitor several important economic indicators later today:

Indicator Country/Region Period Retail Sales Germany February Unemployment Data Germany February HICP (Preliminary) Eurozone March

Euro Overview: Structure Policy and Market Drivers

What Is the Euro and Why It Matters Globally

The Euro is the official currency of 20 European Union countries. Together, they form the Eurozone. It is the second most traded currency in the world after the US Dollar.

EUR/USD is the most active currency pair. It accounts for about 30% of global forex transactions. Other major pairs include EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, and EUR/AUD.

ECB Role in Setting Monetary Policy Direction

The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, manages monetary policy for the Eurozone. Its main goal is to maintain price stability.

To achieve this, the ECB adjusts interest rates. Higher rates usually support the Euro. In contrast, lower rates tend to weaken it.

The ECB Governing Council meets eight times a year. It includes national central bank leaders and ECB executives, led by President Christine Lagarde.

How Inflation Data Influences the Euro Value

Inflation is measured using the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). This is a key indicator for the Euro.

If inflation rises above the ECB’s 2% target, the bank may increase interest rates. Higher rates often attract investors and support the currency.

Therefore, inflation data plays a major role in shaping Euro movements.

Economic Data Impact on Eurozone Currency Strength

Economic indicators help assess the health of the Eurozone economy. These include GDP, PMI surveys, employment data, and consumer confidence.

Strong data usually supports the Euro. It can attract investment and increase expectations of tighter policy. On the other hand, weak data tends to weigh on the currency.

Data from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain is especially important. These countries make up about 75% of the Eurozone economy.

Trade Balance and Its Influence on Euro Demand

The Trade Balance measures the difference between exports and imports. It plays an important role in currency demand.

When exports exceed imports, demand for the Euro increases. This is because foreign buyers must purchase Euros to pay for goods.

As a result, a trade surplus can support the currency, while a deficit may weaken it.