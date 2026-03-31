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Home » Commodities News » Brent Oil Forecast Raised with $150 Risk by Societe Generale

Brent Oil Forecast Raised with $150 Risk by Societe Generale

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Societe Generale raises Brent 2026 year-end forecast to $80/bbl from $65/bbl.
  • They warn Brent could spike to $150/bbl if Hormuz remains closed for two months.
  • OPEC losses, tight inventories, and limited demand destruction tighten the market.

Tight Market Balances Support Bullish Outlook

Societe Generale’s commodities team updated their oil outlook. They warn of a $150/bbl risk in a “higher-for-longer” scenario if the Strait of Hormuz shuts for two months. The bank raised the 2026 year-end Brent forecast to $80/bbl from $65/bbl, citing OPEC supply losses, tight inventories, and only modest demand destruction.

The team expects GCC output to drop by up to 3 mb/d through year-end. Iran may lose 2 mb/d of export capacity for the rest of 2026. Additional OPEC supply should return gradually from May, combined with G7 strategic reserves and resumed Chinese buying. Prices could spike in April near $125/bbl, with upside to $150/bbl, before settling around $80/bbl by December.

Demand Pressures and Inventory Tightness

Global demand is expected to rise toward 106 mb/d, keeping days-of-cover below the five-year norm. While some demand destruction occurs, it isn’t enough to close the gap. Inventories are not projected to return to five-year norms until year-end, reinforcing a structurally tight market.

Brent Oil Outlook: Key Figures

MetricProjectionComment
2026 Year-End Brent$80/bblUp from $65/bbl, reflecting tight supply
Potential Peak$150/bblIf Hormuz closes for two months
OPEC Losses15 mb/d in MarchContributes to temporary deficits

Conclusion: Prices Remain Sensitive to Supply Shocks

Brent oil remains vulnerable to geopolitical risks. Any prolonged disruption in the Gulf could push prices significantly higher. Traders should watch OPEC production, GCC output, Hormuz status, and global demand trends for guidance on near-term movements.

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