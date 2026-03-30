USD/CHF Gains as Swiss Data Disappoints, Geopolitics Weigh

Key Moments

USD/CHF extended its advance for a fifth straight session, trading near the 0.8000 area around early European hours on Monday.

The Swiss KOF Leading Indicator declined to 96.1 in February from 103.8 in January, helping the pair recover earlier intraday losses.

Signals of potential SNB FX intervention and rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran underpinned demand for the US Dollar.

USD/CHF Nears Two-Month Peak After Soft KOF Reading

USD/CHF maintained upward momentum for a fifth consecutive day, hovering around a two-month high close to 0.8000 in early European trading on Monday. The pair reversed earlier weakness after the release of Switzerland’s KOF Leading Indicator, which fell to 96.1 in February from 103.8 in January, with the prior month revised down from 104.2.

SNB Policy Stance Limits Swiss Franc Upside

Downside pressure on USD/CHF appears cushioned as the Swiss Franc faces headwinds from policy signals out of the Swiss National Bank (SNB). SNB Chair Martin Schlegel reiterated the institution’s readiness to step into foreign exchange markets to counter sharp and excessive moves in the currency and safeguard price stability.

SNB board member Petra Tschudin also underscored an increased willingness by the central bank to act to restrain further appreciation in the Swiss Franc. These comments reinforce expectations that authorities may seek to limit CHF strength, offering additional support to USD/CHF.

Geopolitical Tensions Bolster Safe-Haven Demand for USD

The US Dollar could see renewed support against major currencies amid an uptick in safe-haven flows. Market participants are focused on fears surrounding a potential United States ground incursion into Iran.

A Wall Street Journal report last week indicated that the US Pentagon could deploy 10,000 additional troops to Iran. In response, Ebrahim Zolfaqari delivered a stark message on Iranian state television, stating that “US troops will be good food for sharks of the Persian Gulf.”

At the same time, Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen carried out their first strikes on Israel over the weekend, further broadening the regional conflict. The group warned that such attacks would continue until operations against Iran and its allies are halted. The Houthis also threatened Red Sea shipping lanes and key Saudi energy infrastructure, intensifying perceived risks to global supply and underpinning haven demand.

Key Event Risks for USD: Labor Data and ISM Survey

Upcoming US data releases are expected to shape Federal Reserve policy expectations and, in turn, influence USD/CHF. Labor market indicators, with particular focus on Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), together with the ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), are in view for traders assessing the trajectory of interest rates and growth.

Swiss Data Snapshot

Indicator Period Latest Reading Previous Reading Notes KOF Leading Indicator February 96.1 103.8 (revised from 104.2) Weakening momentum weighed on CHF

Swiss Economy and CHF: Structural Backdrop

Switzerland ranks as the ninth-largest economy in Europe by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). On a GDP per capita basis – a broad proxy for average living standards – it stands among the highest globally, placing the country in the top tier worldwide in terms of wealth. Switzerland frequently appears at or near the top of international rankings covering living standards, development, competitiveness, and innovation.

The Swiss economy is structured as an open, free-market system that is predominantly services-driven. Exports play a central role, with the neighboring European Union serving as its primary trading partner. Switzerland is a major exporter of watches and clocks and is home to leading companies in food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The country is widely seen as an international tax haven, featuring comparatively low corporate and income tax rates relative to many European peers.

How Swiss Fundamentals Feed Into CHF Valuation

As a high-income economy, Switzerland has experienced moderating growth rates over recent decades. Nonetheless, its political and economic stability, high education levels, presence of globally competitive firms, and tax-haven characteristics have made it an attractive destination for foreign capital. These factors have generally supported a relatively strong Swiss Franc over time against major currencies.

Typically, robust Swiss economic performance – characterized by solid growth, low unemployment, and stable inflation – tends to bolster CHF. Conversely, when data point to weaker momentum, the Swiss Franc is more likely to come under pressure.

Role of Commodities in Shaping CHF Dynamics

Switzerland is not a commodity-exporting nation, so commodity prices are not usually the primary driver of the Swiss Franc. There is, however, a modest relationship with both Gold and Oil.