Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Norway producer prices rise the most since December 2022

Norway producer prices rise the most since December 2022

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 11, 2025

Producer prices in Norway have surged at the sharpest annual rate since December 2022 in December last year, data by Statistics Norway showed.

Producer prices rose 9.3% year-on-year in December after a flat performance in the prior month.

The latest figure was mostly driven by a rebound in oil and natural gas extraction prices (+17% YoY after -1.3% YoY in November) and cost of energy goods (+11% YoY after -3.7% YoY in November).

In the meantime, producer inflation sharply accelerated for manufacturing, by 6.1% YoY from 3.8% YoY in November.

Excluding energy goods, producer prices in Norway went up 6.9% year-on-year in December.

The EUR/NOK currency pair settled with little change at 11.7287 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went up 0.30%.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News