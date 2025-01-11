Norway producer prices rise the most since December 2022

Producer prices in Norway have surged at the sharpest annual rate since December 2022 in December last year, data by Statistics Norway showed.

Producer prices rose 9.3% year-on-year in December after a flat performance in the prior month.

The latest figure was mostly driven by a rebound in oil and natural gas extraction prices (+17% YoY after -1.3% YoY in November) and cost of energy goods (+11% YoY after -3.7% YoY in November).

In the meantime, producer inflation sharply accelerated for manufacturing, by 6.1% YoY from 3.8% YoY in November.

Excluding energy goods, producer prices in Norway went up 6.9% year-on-year in December.

The EUR/NOK currency pair settled with little change at 11.7287 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went up 0.30%.