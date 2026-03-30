NZD/USD Bounces From Two-Month Low on Risk Rally

Key Moments

NZD/USD stabilized near 0.5745 after touching a two-month low at 0.5725.

S&P 500 futures rose slightly toward 6,375, reflecting improved risk sentiment.

US Dollar Index (DXY) eased to 100.10 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

On the daily chart, NZD/USD continues a bearish near-term structure, trading below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The EMA slopes lower, with a series of lower highs reinforcing downward pressure.

Momentum indicators point to persistent selling. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving down toward the mid-30s, showing sellers still control the market while the pair is not yet oversold.

Technical Level Type Comment 0.5840 Resistance 20-day EMA area; a daily close above would ease immediate downside pressure. 0.5920 Resistance Next upside level if price establishes a close above the 20-day EMA. 0.5700 Support Minor support on the downside; break may reinforce the downtrend. 0.5650 Support Lower band support; a break extends the current downtrend. 0.5600 Support Target Next bearish objective if 0.5650 gives way.

A sustained move above 0.5840 on a daily close would relieve immediate downside pressure and open the path toward 0.5920. Conversely, a clear break below 0.5700 and 0.5650 would reinforce the downtrend, leaving 0.5600 vulnerable.

(Technical analysis assisted by AI tools.)

Risk-On Mood Lifts Kiwi From Recent Lows

The NZD/USD pair recovered early losses, trading broadly flat near 0.5745 in early European session. The Kiwi found buying interest after reaching a two-month low at 0.5725, aided by improved risk sentiment.

Investors were willing to increase exposure to risk-sensitive assets despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, supporting the New Zealand Dollar against the US Dollar.

Geopolitical Tensions and Equity Futures

S&P 500 futures rebounded slightly to around 6,375 in the European session. This aligned with the broader recovery in risk appetite supporting NZD/USD.

Geopolitical risks remain elevated following reports that the Pentagon may deploy 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. Iran-backed Houthi involvement has further strained the global backdrop.

US Dollar Softens Ahead of Powell Speech

The US Dollar eased slightly before Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 14:30 GMT. The DXY dropped to around 100.10, with traders watching for any policy-related signals.

Upcoming Fed Communication

The focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks. Powell joined the Board of Governors in May 2012 and became Chair on February 5, 2018. Markets monitor his comments for indications on future monetary policy.