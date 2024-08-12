Boeing secures $2.56 billion US Air Force contract

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) said last week that it had secured a $2.56 billion contract from the United States Air Force for two rapid prototype E-7A AEW&C Wedgetail aircraft.

The contract encompasses lifecycle development, training and support for the US E-7A fleet, Boeing Co said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) closed 0.57% ($0.96) lower at $167.91 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $103.461 billion.

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) went up 36.84% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The plane maker’s shares have retreated 35.58% so far this year.