AUD/USD Slides as Geopolitics and Policy Weigh

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades about 0.3% lower near 0.6850, pressured by risk-off sentiment tied to Middle East tensions.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces a temporary cut in fuel excise on petrol and diesel.

In addition, traders now see a 24.6% chance of at least one Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Risk Aversion Weighs on the Australian Dollar

AUD/USD is down about 0.3% near 0.6850 in early Asian trading. The pair weakens as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms in a risk-off environment.

In particular, rising tensions in the Middle East are driving the move. As a result, investors are reducing exposure to risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD.

Australian Dollar Performance Snapshot

The Australian Dollar is the weakest performer against the Japanese Yen among major currencies. This highlights broad-based weakness in the AUD.

Additionally, a currency heat map shows percentage changes across major pairs. The base currency appears on the left, while the quote currency sits at the top. For instance, selecting AUD and USD displays the AUD/USD move.

Risk Assets Under Pressure on Middle East Headlines

Global markets reflect a cautious tone. S&P 500 futures fall 0.4% during the Asian session, signaling weaker risk appetite.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the United States may deploy additional troops against Iran. At the same time, Tehran has issued strong warnings. Consequently, demand for riskier assets continues to fade.

Australian Government Moves to Ease Fuel Cost Burden

On the domestic front, the government is taking action. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces a temporary fuel excise cut.

Specifically, the tax on petrol and diesel will be reduced by 50% for three months. This measure aims to ease pressure on households facing higher energy costs.

US Dollar Steady as Rate Expectations Shift

The US Dollar remains broadly stable. The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds just above 100.00.

However, market expectations have changed. Traders have dropped earlier forecasts for two rate cuts this year. Instead, rising energy prices are supporting a more hawkish outlook.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is now a 24.6% chance of at least one rate hike.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish Momentum Builds

AUD/USD trades near 0.6850, with the short-term outlook turning bearish. The pair recently broke below key support near 0.6900, reinforcing downside pressure.

At the same time, price remains below the 20-day EMA near 0.6995. This level now acts as dynamic resistance.

Moreover, the pair shows a pattern of lower highs and lower lows. This confirms continued selling pressure after failing to hold above 0.71 earlier.

The 14-day RSI has entered the 20.00–40.00 range. This signals growing bearish momentum. Still, the indicator is not yet oversold, leaving room for further declines.

Key Levels to Watch

Type Level / Zone Comment Immediate support Not specified Initial support is mentioned but not clearly defined. Support 0.6750 A break below this level may expose the January low. Support 0.6660 This marks the January low. Resistance 0.6920 First key resistance level. Resistance 0.6995 Aligned with the 20-day EMA. Upside target 0.7050 Becomes relevant after a break above 0.6995.

A daily close above 0.6995 would reduce bearish pressure. In that case, the pair could move toward 0.7050.

Understanding Risk Sentiment

In financial markets, “risk-on” and “risk-off” describe investor behavior. In a risk-on phase, investors prefer higher-risk assets.

By contrast, a risk-off environment favors safer assets with lower returns.

Typically, stocks and commodities rise during risk-on periods. Commodity-linked currencies also strengthen. In contrast, bonds and gold perform better during risk-off phases.

Currencies like the AUD, CAD, and NZD tend to gain in risk-on conditions. Meanwhile, the USD, JPY, and CHF usually benefit when markets turn defensive.