WTI Rebounds Toward $94 as Iran Tensions Escalate

Key Moments

WTI Crude climbed above $93.50 per barrel on Friday, gaining nearly $2.

Prices rebounded from Thursday’s low of $88.93 as hopes for a quick end to the Iran conflict faded.

The Pentagon is reportedly considering sending 10,000 more troops to the Middle East, raising fears of a prolonged war.

WTI Reclaims Ground as Conflict Risk Rises

WTI Crude futures bounced back and rose above $93.50 per barrel at the start of Friday’s European session. The US benchmark extended gains from the previous two sessions and approached the $100 mark. Market participants now increasingly expect a drawn-out conflict in Iran.

On Thursday, WTI dropped to $88.93 after reports suggested Iran allowed 10 oil tankers safe passage, seen as a goodwill gesture. The relief rally was brief, however, as buying returned in Friday’s Asian trade amid signs that hostilities may continue.

Negotiations and Military Moves Shape Markets

US President Trump delayed potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure until April. This had little immediate impact on oil prices. Meanwhile, diplomatic signals remain mixed. Trump said talks with Iran were going “very well,” while Iranian officials await Washington’s response to their ceasefire proposals.

Despite these talks, hostilities persist. Israel intercepted new Iranian missile attacks overnight and conducted airstrikes in Beirut and Tehran. Adding to concern, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon may send 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. Analysts warn a ground campaign could close the Strait of Hormuz for a long period, keeping oil near $100 or higher for much of 2026.

Key WTI Levels & Geopolitical Drivers Details Friday European session price Above $93.50 per barrel Thursday US session low $88.93 per barrel Investor focus Risk of prolonged Iran conflict and possible ground invasion US military posture Pentagon may send 10,000 more troops to the Middle East Key risk Strait of Hormuz closure could keep prices near $100

WTI Oil: Definition and Market Role

WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, a type of crude traded globally. Alongside Brent and Dubai crude, it is one of the main benchmarks. WTI is “light” and “sweet” because of its low density and sulfur content. This makes it easy to refine and highly valuable.

Production is mainly in the United States and delivered through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” WTI serves as a key reference for global oil prices, frequently cited in market reports.

Fundamental Drivers of WTI Pricing

WTI prices depend on supply and demand. Strong global growth increases demand and pushes prices higher. Weak growth has the opposite effect. Political instability, conflicts, and sanctions can disrupt supply and influence prices.

OPEC decisions also shape supply. Oil trades mainly in US dollars, so dollar fluctuations affect affordability. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper in other currencies, while a stronger dollar raises costs.

Impact of Inventory Data on WTI

Traders closely watch weekly inventories from the API and EIA. Falling stockpiles signal stronger demand and support prices. Rising stockpiles suggest oversupply and push prices down. API releases its report on Tuesdays, followed by the EIA on Wednesdays. EIA data is considered more authoritative.

OPEC and Its Influence on WTI

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, includes 12 oil-producing nations. They set production targets twice a year. These decisions affect WTI prices by changing supply.

If OPEC cuts production, supply tightens and prices rise. If output increases, prices fall. OPEC+ includes 10 non-OPEC producers, with Russia as the largest, enhancing the bloc’s influence on global crude markets.