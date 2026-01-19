Crypto Majors Slide as Technical Pressures Mount on BTC, ETH, and XRP

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $93,000 and is now testing its 50-day EMA at $92,396. A daily close below this level could trigger a deeper move toward $90,000.

Ethereum (ETH) pulled back after rejection at the 200-day EMA of $3,336 and is retesting its 50-day EMA near $3,166. If this level breaks, $3,017 becomes the next downside target.

XRP trades around $1.95 and risks further losses toward $1.77 if it fails to hold daily support at $1.96, as bearish momentum builds.

Macro Jitters Pressure Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) faced selling pressure on Monday as renewed EU–US trade concerns reduced global risk appetite. As a result, BTC slipped below $93,000, while ETH and XRP followed the broader market lower.

Meanwhile, all three cryptocurrencies are nearing key technical support zones. If prices close below these levels, a deeper correction could follow.

🚨 Crypto Market Turns Deep Red – Jan 19, 2026 The crypto market saw a sharp sell-off today as Bitcoin dropped below the $92K–93K zone, triggering a wave of fear and forced liquidations across the market. 🩸 📉 What happened?

• BTC and ETH both fell ~3–5% intraday

• Major… — PiToMoon ℼ (@PitoMoonVN) January 19, 2026

Bitcoin Pulls Back Toward Key Moving Average Support

Bitcoin recently climbed to a near two-month high of $97,800 after finding support near $90,000. However, that rally soon lost momentum.

Over the next four days, BTC fell by 3.17%. On Monday, selling pressure pushed the price back toward its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $92,396.

Traders are closely monitoring this level. If Bitcoin closes below the 50-day EMA, selling could accelerate. In that case, the next major support sits near $90,000.

Momentum indicators also show weakness. The daily Relative Strength Index stands at 52 and continues to trend lower. A drop below 50 would confirm growing bearish momentum. At the same time, the MACD lines are converging, which signals market indecision. A bearish crossover would strengthen the downside case.

Still, if BTC stabilizes near current levels, a rebound remains possible. In that scenario, the $100,000 level stands out as a key psychological target.

Asset Recent High / Key Level Current Technical Focus Downside Target if Support Breaks Upside Objective if Support Holds BTC/USDT $97,800 (recent high) 50-day EMA at $92,396 $90,000 $100,000 ETH/USDT 200-day EMA at $3,336 50-day EMA at $3,166 $3,017 $3,336 XRP/USDT 50-day EMA at $2.06 Daily support at $1.96 $1.77 $2.06

Ethereum Retreats After 200-Day EMA Rejection

Ethereum failed to hold above its 200-day EMA at $3,336 on Thursday. Following that rejection, ETH dropped nearly 3% through Sunday.

On Monday, sellers stayed in control as ETH retested its 50-day EMA at $3,166. This level now serves as key short-term support.

If ETH closes below this EMA, the correction could deepen. In that case, traders will likely focus on the $3,017 support zone.

However, if buyers defend the current level, Ethereum could attempt another move toward the 200-day EMA. At the same time, RSI and MACD indicators suggest bullish momentum is fading.

XRP Indicators Turn More Bearish

XRP faced resistance at its 50-day EMA near $2.06 on Friday and fell nearly 5% through Sunday. As of Monday, the token trades near $1.95.

This move places XRP just below daily support at $1.96. If the price fails to reclaim this level, further downside becomes likely.

In that scenario, traders will watch the December 19 low at $1.77. The daily RSI stands at 42, signaling rising bearish momentum. In addition, the MACD has printed a bearish crossover.

Still, if buyers step in and defend $1.96, XRP could rebound toward the 50-day EMA at $2.06.

Understanding Key Cryptocurrency Metrics

Circulating Supply

Circulating supply refers to the number of tokens currently available in the market. While a project may set a maximum supply, only part of it trades at any given time. Over time, supply can change through mining, staking rewards, or token burns.

Market Capitalization

Market capitalization measures a cryptocurrency’s total market value. It is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current price.

Trading Volume

Trading volume shows how many tokens change hands during a set period, such as 24 hours. Higher volume often signals stronger market interest and participation.

Funding Rate

Funding rates apply to perpetual futures contracts and help align futures prices with spot prices. When funding is positive, long traders pay short traders. When funding turns negative, short traders pay long traders.