Bitcoin Dips Below $69K on Iran Tensions, Options Pressure

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded 1.9% lower at $68,739.5 by 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT), heading for a 0.3% weekly decline.

Roughly $14 billion in Bitcoin options were scheduled to expire on Friday, largely on the Deribit exchange.

Major altcoins, including Ether, Solana, Cardano, and XRP, also traded lower as investors monitored developments in the Iran conflict.

Bitcoin Under Pressure as Geopolitical Risk and Derivatives Expiry Converge

Bitcoin came under renewed selling pressure on Friday, capping a subdued week for cryptocurrencies as investors remained cautious amid the Iran war and a sizable Bitcoin options expiry.

The largest cryptocurrency declined 1.9% to $68,739.5 by 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT) and was on track for a 0.3% loss for the week.

Uncertainty stemming from the U.S.-Israel war on Iran dampened Bitcoin’s earlier gains, with conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran over a potential ceasefire undermining risk appetite.

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$14 Billion in Bitcoin Options Set to Expire

Attention turned to a major Bitcoin derivatives event, with about $14 billion worth of options contracts scheduled to expire later on Friday. Most of these open positions were concentrated on the Deribit crypto exchange.

Market participants were closely watching potential price volatility in the lead-up to, and following, the expiry, particularly against the backdrop of broader market swings triggered by the Iran conflict.

According to a Bloomberg report, the maximum “pain level” for Bitcoin was around $75,000, a zone where the largest cluster of options would expire worthless. The report suggested that major institutional players and fund managers could attempt to steer prices toward that level to reduce payouts to option holders.

However, the process of rolling contracts forward was expected to curb near-term hedging activity in the crypto complex. This shift could leave Bitcoin more vulnerable to external shocks, especially those related to the Middle East war.

Recent Price Dynamics and Options-Driven Flows

Since the start of the conflict nearly a month earlier, Bitcoin had shown pockets of strength, but it repeatedly failed to clear the $75,000 mark. This performance followed a sharp retreat in which the token erased as much as 50% from a late-2025 record peak near $126,000.

A significant share of Bitcoin’s recent resilience may have been tied to hedging flows ahead of Friday’s options expiry, rather than purely directional buying.

Major Crypto Prices Snapshot

Broader crypto markets retreated alongside Bitcoin on Friday, though most major tokens traded above their weekly lows as investors monitored prospects for deescalation in the Iran war.

Asset Price Move Bitcoin $68,739.5 -1.9% Ether $2,066.74 -2.6% XRP $1.3628 -1.7% Solana – fell over 3% Cardano – fell over 3% BNB – fell 1% Dogecoin – fell 0.7% $TRUMP – fell 1.1%

Altcoins and Memecoins Track Risk Sentiment

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, declined 2.6% to $2,066.74. XRP slipped 1.7% to $1.3628.

Solana and Cardano each dropped more than 3%, while BNB was down 1%.

Among memecoins, Dogecoin lost 0.7%, and $TRUMP fell 1.1%.

Market Reaction to Iran Conflict Developments

Risk appetite improved slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday extended a deadline to attack Iran’s key energy sites, while claiming that negotiations were proceeding with Tehran.

Iran, for its part, stated that it was still reviewing a 15-point ceasefire proposal from the U.S. and rejected the idea of direct talks with Washington.

The conflict showed little sign of easing as it moved into its fifth consecutive week, continuing to cast a shadow over risk-sensitive assets such as cryptocurrencies.