Warner Bros Discovery Plans Vote on Paramount Deal

Key Moments

Warner Bros Discovery scheduled an April 23 shareholder vote on its planned $110 billion merger with Paramount Skydance.

Paramount committed to a 25-cent-per-share quarterly “ticking fee” for Warner Bros shareholders starting in October if the deal remains pending.

U.S. antitrust officials stated the transaction will “absolutely not” receive expedited approval due to political considerations.

Shareholder Vote Set for April 23

Warner Bros Discovery said on Thursday that its shareholders are scheduled to vote on April 23 on the proposed $110 billion merger with Paramount Skydance. The vote marks a key milestone toward completing a transaction that would significantly reshape the media industry.

Approval from Warner Bros investors would advance the transaction, but the merger would still require clearance from regulators before it can be finalized.

Regulatory Scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe

Even with shareholder backing, the combined company must be reviewed by competition authorities in the United States and Europe. Regulators will examine whether the enlarged entity could lead to higher prices for consumers or diminish competition in the media market.

Omeed Assefi, Acting Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division, told Reuters that the deal will “absolutely not” have a fast track to approval because of political factors.

Deal Economics and Ticking Fee Structure

Paramount has sought to move the process along swiftly, offering an incentive to Warner Bros shareholders if the closing is delayed. Under the terms described, Paramount has pledged to pay a quarterly “ticking fee” of 25 cents per share starting in October if the transaction has not yet closed by that time.

Deal Component Detail Transaction value $110 billion Shareholder vote date April 23 Ticking fee $0.25 per share per quarter Ticking fee start October (if deal not closed)

Industry Consolidation and Ellison’s Growing Influence

The merger is described as one of several consolidation moves across the media sector. If completed, it would further strengthen CEO David Ellison’s position as a major studio operator. Ellison also led Skydance’s $8.4 billion acquisition of Paramount, underscoring his expanding role in the industry.

Analysts have viewed Paramount as potentially facing a smoother regulatory path in part because of Ellison’s father, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s ties with President Donald Trump. Despite this perception, U.S. antitrust officials have made clear that political connections will not accelerate the review.