Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Kiwi Holds Near 0.5800, as Tensions Boost Dollar Demand

Kiwi Holds Near 0.5800, as Tensions Boost Dollar Demand

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • NZD/USD trades cautiously around 0.5800 in the Asian session as geopolitical tensions weigh on risk appetite.
  • Iran’s rejection of a US ceasefire and 15-point settlement proposal has intensified safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintains a flexible stance, not ruling out either rate hikes or cuts amid global uncertainty.

NZD/USD Edges Lower on Heightened Geopolitical Risk

The NZD/USD pair is trading with a cautious tone near 0.5800 during the Asian session on Thursday, with the New Zealand Dollar under pressure as geopolitical developments unsettle market sentiment. The move follows Iran’s rejection of a ceasefire proposal and a 15-point settlement plan put forward by United States President Donald Trump, dampening expectations for a de-escalation of conflicts in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that Tehran does not consider a truce and talks to be viable under current conditions. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Iran has insisted that its principal demands be met before it engages in direct negotiations with Washington. These conditions include the closure of all US bases in the Gulf, reparations for attacks, the lifting of all sanctions, permission to maintain its missile program without restrictions, and recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

Safe-Haven Flows Support the US Dollar

The renewed uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of the conflict in the Middle East has reinforced demand for traditional safe-haven assets, notably the US Dollar (USD). As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies – is holding near Wednesday’s gains around 99.65.

Alongside the geopolitical backdrop, firm expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from adopting a dovish policy shift this year are also helping keep the USD supported. The combination of elevated geopolitical risk and a steady Fed outlook is limiting upside potential for risk-sensitive currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar.

Asset / IndicatorLatest Context
NZD/USDTrading cautiously near 0.5800 in Asian session
US Dollar Index (DXY)Holding around 99.65, retaining Wednesday’s gains
Geopolitical backdropIran rejects US ceasefire and 15-point settlement plan

RBNZ Keeps Options Open Amid Inflation Concerns

In New Zealand, monetary policy guidance remains balanced, with the central bank warning about elevated inflation while signaling that future adjustments could go in either direction. Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman emphasized caution in responding to price pressures.

“We don’t want to react too soon to inflationary pressures that we can do little about, but we don’t want to wait too long in case we see those inflationary pressures becoming more-long lasting,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman said earlier this week, Reuters reports, and added, “I will not rule out either rate hikes or rate cuts because of the uncertainty in the global environment.”

Understanding Risk Sentiment Dynamics

In financial markets, the terms “risk-on” and “risk-off” describe investors’ appetite for risk over a given period. In a “risk-on” environment, investors are more optimistic and more inclined to allocate capital to higher-risk assets. In contrast, a “risk-off” setting reflects a more defensive stance, where investors favor safer instruments due to concerns about the outlook.

Key Assets to Watch for Risk Sentiment

During “risk-on” phases, equity markets typically advance, most commodities except Gold tend to appreciate as they benefit from a more favorable growth outlook, and the currencies of major commodity-exporting nations strengthen. Cryptocurrencies also tend to perform well when risk appetite is strong.

When conditions turn “risk-off,” government bonds – particularly those issued by major economies – generally attract buying interest, Gold often performs strongly, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and US Dollar usually benefit.

Currencies That Gain in Risk-On Versus Risk-Off

In a “risk-on” environment, the Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), and several smaller currencies such as the Ruble (RUB) and South African Rand (ZAR) have a tendency to strengthen. These economies rely heavily on commodity exports, which often rise in price when investors anticipate stronger economic activity and higher demand for raw materials.

In “risk-off” conditions, the US Dollar (USD), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Swiss Franc (CHF) are typically supported. The US Dollar benefits from its status as the world’s reserve currency and from demand for US government debt, which is perceived as secure. The Yen is underpinned by demand for Japanese government bonds, a large portion of which are held domestically and are less likely to be sold in times of stress. The Swiss Franc is supported by strict Swiss banking regulations that provide enhanced capital protection for investors.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • LSE: FTSE 100 index lower on Ukraine worries, economic data in focusLSE: FTSE 100 index lower on Ukraine worries, economic data in focus Britains FTSE 100 index opened lower on Thursday and slid for the first time in three days, tracking a fall in New York overnight on renewed concern that the crisis in Ukraine may escalate. Investors awaited the release of the final US […]
  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures extend weekly loss ahead of EIA reportNatural gas trading outlook: futures extend weekly loss ahead of EIA report Natural gas fell on Thursday, paring overnight gains, as weather forecasts continued to call for warmer-than-usual weather across most of the US this week and the next. However, losses were capped as investors eyed todays EIA storage data, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for October 4th 2016Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for October 4th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3068-1.3145. The pair closed at 1.3120, inching down 0.06% compared to Fridays close. It has been the 169th drop in the past 351 trading days and also a second consecutive […]
  • Forex Market: NZD/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: NZD/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw NZD/USD within the range of 0.7606-0.7762. The pair closed at 0.7682, gaining 0.38% on a daily basis.At 8:12 GMT today NZD/USD was up 0.18% for the day to trade at 0.7692. The pair touched a daily high at 0.7728 at […]
  • Copper drops on QE outlook and China slowdownCopper drops on QE outlook and China slowdown Copper dropped for a second day in a row as speculations arose Fed might scale back its Quantitative Easing program after the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Demand outlook for the industrial metal is also looking grim as […]
  • GBP/MYR settles below 5-week high, posts weekly lossGBP/MYR settles below 5-week high, posts weekly loss The GBP/MYR currency pair settled below recent high of 5.5208, its strongest level since November 4th, in the wake of the Bank of England’s policy decision.The BoE reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, in line […]