Hungarian Forint Volatile Amid Politics and Energy Risks

Key Moments

ING economists expect EUR/HUF to trade within 385-390, with 385 acting as a key anchor after short-term swings.

Monetary policy is likely to stay on the sidelines, while energy developments and politics guide the currency.

Any election-driven rally or sell-off is expected to be brief, with the pair returning toward 385 once reactions fade.

Forint Outlook Shaped by Geopolitics and Upcoming Elections

ING economists Peter Virovacz and Zoltán Homolya see the Hungarian Forint facing high volatility. Geopolitical risks and the April 2026 elections are influencing investor sentiment.

They expect EUR/HUF to move around 385-390, with fundamentals pulling the pair back toward 385 after any politically driven swings.

In the near term, monetary policy is unlikely to drive the currency, as other factors dominate market attention.

Central Bank Stance and FX Market Dynamics

The analysts describe the Hungarian central bank as cautious. They note it may use FX reserves to manage import-related flows. This approach helps maintain EUR/HUF within the 385-390 range, serving as a key reference area.

Factor Implication for EUR/HUF FX reserve usage by central bank Supports the 385-390 trading band Geopolitical and energy developments Drive volatility and short-term swings April 2026 elections May trigger temporary rallies or sell-offs Fundamentals Pull EUR/HUF back toward 385 after swings

Energy, Politics, and Asymmetric Investor Reactions

Analysts say investors face multiple risks. Energy and political developments are expected to guide the Forint, not interest rate decisions.

They also note market positioning has shifted. Many politically motivated long positions have already been unwound. Therefore, investors may react asymmetrically to election news. This will influence how the market responds to results.

Short-Lived Moves Around Election Outcomes

Virovacz and Homolya expect any EUR/HUF moves after the election—whether rally or sell-off—will be short-lived. Once the initial reaction fades, fundamentals should pull the pair back toward 385.

Key Analyst Quotes

“With the central bank acting cautiously and using FX reserves if needed, the 385-390 range will act as a gravity line.”

“Investors face a ‘pick your poison’ situation regarding the Forint.”

“Monetary policy will remain sidelined in the coming weeks; energy or politics will decide the currency’s fate.”

“Investors are likely to react asymmetrically, as long political positions have largely been closed.”

“Any result-driven rally or sell-off will be brief, with fundamentals dragging EUR/HUF back to around 385 after the election dust settles.”