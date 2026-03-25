VCX Jumps as Investors Back Anthropic’s Claude Fund

Key Moments

Fundrise Innovation Fund (NYSE:VCX) has surged 740% from its NYSE debut price of $31.25 per share.

The stock advanced another 36% on Tuesday to $261.80 following news that Claude introduced a browser tool that can execute tasks on a computer.

Anthropic, developer of Claude, represents 21% of VCX’s portfolio, making it the fund’s largest single holding.

Public VC Vehicle Becomes AI Proxy Trade

Fundrise Innovation Fund (NYSE:VCX) has rapidly become a focal point for investors looking to gain exposure to Claude, the artificial intelligence platform created by Anthropic. Since listing on the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday at $31.25 per share, the vehicle has rallied 740%.

Momentum continued on Tuesday, with VCX climbing another 36% to close at $261.80. The latest leg higher coincided with news that Claude introduced a browser-based feature capable of performing actions on a user’s computer.

One of the First Large Public Venture Capital Funds

With its listing, VCX positioned itself as one of the first and largest publicly traded venture capital funds available on a major U.S. exchange. At launch, the fund counted more than 100,000 investors and oversaw in excess of $650 million in assets under management.

Portfolio Composition and AI Exposure

Anthropic sits at the core of VCX’s strategy, representing the fund’s largest single position at 21% of the portfolio. Several other high-profile private technology names round out the top allocations.

Holding Portfolio Weight Anthropic 21% Databricks 18% OpenAI 10% Anduril 7% Ramp 5% SpaceX 5% Epic Games 4%

These positions underscore VCX’s focus on high-growth, late-stage private technology companies, with Anthropic’s Claude acting as a key driver of current investor interest.

Fundrise’s Vision for Broader Market Access

Fundrise CEO Ben Miller framed the listing as an expansion of access to private-market innovation for a wide range of investors.

“At a time when many of the tech industry’s most innovative companies are staying private longer, VCX gives anyone, regardless of net worth, the opportunity to invest in the next generation of cutting-edge technology companies,” Fundrise CEO Ben Miller said at the time of the offering.

“Our goal at Fundrise has always been to democratize access to private markets,” Miller added. “Today marks another major step toward that vision by opening venture capital investing to a broader audience. We believe this is a historic moment not only for our investors, but for financial markets more broadly.”