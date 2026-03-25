TD Sees Norges Bank Holding Rates at 4% on Uncertainty

Key Moments

TD Securities expects Norges Bank to keep its policy rate at 4.00% as restrictive policy remains necessary.

Inflation stands at 2.8% year-on-year. However, risks point to a possible rebound due to energy shocks.

Rate-cut expectations are fading. Any cuts will likely depend on how long the conflict lasts.

Policy Rate Likely to Stay on Hold

TD Securities expects Norges Bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at 4.00%. For now, policymakers see no reason to shift direction.

The bank believes monetary policy must stay restrictive. Therefore, officials are unlikely to signal a near-term change.

TD Securities stated: “We expect Norges Bank to keep policy rate on hold at 4.00%.”

Inflation Remains a Key Concern

Inflation continues to drive policy decisions. Headline inflation currently stands at 2.8% year-on-year.

However, risks are rising again. Recent geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices could push inflation higher.

TD Securities described inflation as “stubbornly sticky.” It also warned that price pressures may increase again.

Indicator Current Level Key View Policy rate 4.00% Expected to remain unchanged Headline inflation 2.8% y/y Still elevated and sticky Rate outlook 1–2 cuts possible Now less certain

Central Bank Focuses on Risks

Norges Bank is likely to highlight global uncertainty in its statement. In particular, officials will stress the risks linked to geopolitics and energy markets.

At the same time, the bank will monitor incoming data closely. Therefore, it will avoid committing to a clear policy path.

TD Securities noted that policymakers will weigh risks carefully before making the next move.

Rate Cuts Depend on Conflict Outlook

Expectations for rate cuts have weakened. Earlier forecasts suggested one or two cuts this year.

Now, however, those projections look less certain. Much depends on how long the conflict continues.

As a result, Norges Bank may adopt a wait-and-see approach. This keeps policy flexible in a volatile environment.